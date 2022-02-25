FacTrans Basic, a full-color 3D scanner able to scan black and transparent, now on Kickstarter

FacTans Basic is a 3D scanner that allows users to easily scan objects that are black, transparent, or have reflective areas, previously difficult to scan, in full-color and 360 degrees. FacTrans Basic is looking for supporters on Kickstarter.

Arcana Mfg.Co.,Ltd. (Nagano Japan CEO: Yoshikazu Furukawa) has launched a 3D scanner, "FacTrans Basic" on Kickstarter from February 17, 2022. The scanner is able to scan black and transparent objects, an area many high-end professional scanners have difficulties with, and create full-color 3D data.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/factrans/factrans-3d-scanner-black-and-transparent-possible

No sublimation sprays or powders are used, allowing for the most color accurate scans.

FacTrans makes the virtual world more accessible with the easy creation of true to life 3D data.

-FacTrans Basic has 3 key features:



Black, transparent, and reflective objects can be easily 3D scanned.

Full color 3D data can be created.

FacTrans can easily scan 360°, including the objects underside, in a short time.

-Differences from conventional technology

To scan an object that contains black or transparency with a conventional scanner, a white powdered "scanning spray" must be applied. The object turns white preventing scans in realistic full-color. FacTrans allows scanning of objects in their original color.

-FacTrans Overview



Even small objects can be scanned with high accuracy.

Easy to scan at different angles.

Create 3D data with realistic textures.

Ultra-fast model creation (10 minutes). *Dependent on PC specs and model detail

Little need to erase unnecessary captured data points.

No issues with ambient light.

-How it works

Add feature points to objects using UV sensitive ink. Photographs are taken while switching between normal and UV lighting. Photogrammetry techniques are used to create 3D data. An introduction video is available on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JOBV--TgPc

-About Us

Arcana Manufacturing is a start-up company created in August 2021. Previously, members of Arcana were involved in the development of a full-color industrial 3D printer for a large manufacturer. Arcana believes that the key to making the 3D world more accessible is to make it easy for anyone to create full-color 3D data. The time will come when everyone will be able to share 3D scans of anything, instead of photos, combine them with AR and VR, or incorporate them into the game world. The possibilities are infinite. Arcana's goal is to come up with ideas to solve current issues, develop technologies, and provide them to everyone.

https://arcana-mfg.com/en/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18512427.htm