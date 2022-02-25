"The Swan Song:" Min. Louis Farrakhan delivers major Chicago message at Saviours' Day Convention

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan will appear live and in person at Mosque Maryam, Headquarters of the Nation of Islam on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The program will begin at 1 p.m. CDT. It will stream live via webcast at http://www.noi.org.
CHICAGO (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
His address, entitled "The Swan Song", will be the first time the Minister has delivered a major global message since "The Criterion", July 4, 2020. In the 1 year and 7 months since that time, those who heard it witnessed each and every Divine Word of Guidance and Warning contained in it come to pass.
"This extraordinary title, ‘The Swan Song', and the prevailing circumstances in the United States and around the world will certainly inspire those who seek Truth and Guidance to turn yet again to one man, the one man whose 67 years of demonstrated love and sacrifice and 44 years rebuilding the Work of his Teacher, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, has earned him their complete trust," said Student Minister Ishmael Muhammad, the National Assistant to the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.
Saviours' Day is the Celebration of the Birth of Master W. Fard Muhammad, the Self-Guided One, the Great Teacher of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, Who came alone to North America from the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. His Coming was the fulfillment of divine prophecy. Minister Farrakhan has said of Him, "In that human being is the kind of power that would make that human being a manifestation of the Presence of God."
Though seating is very limited at the mosque, there is no limit on access to high quality viewing for the millions who eagerly await this unprecedented event at http://www.noi.org.
For more information about Saviours' Day, please visit noi.org/sd2022.
