The Most Usual Penalties Given to Drivers Caught Driving Without Car Insurance

To legally drive in the US, drivers need to have car insurance. Except for New Hampshire, all the other states impose a minimum form of liability car insurance. Driving without insurance can be a huge mistake. The penalties that the drivers caught driving without insurance have to face can be quite severe.
The most common penalties for driving without insurance are the following:
- Traffic tickets. Hefty fines are the most common penalties applied to drivers caught without insurance. Depending on the state's law, traffic fines can be as low as several dozens of dollars to a few thousand dollars. Persons who are caught driving without insurance in Tennessee will have to pay a fine as little as $25, while persons caught driving without insurance in Massachusetts will have to fork out as much as $5,000 from their pockets.
- Vehicle impoundment. It's up to the officer's discretion to decide if a vehicle should be impounded or not. If that happens, drivers should act quickly to get their cars back. Many impoundment lots will wait just three days before auctioning a confiscated vehicle. To get their cars back, drivers should pay the fine, provide proof of coverage and pay the impoundment lot fees.
- Driver license suspension. License suspension for lack of insurance varies by state. In 44 states, drivers caught driving without insurance will get their license suspended. After the suspension period is over, drivers will have to pay some fees to have their licenses reinstated. Also, drivers will be required to carry an SR-22 form that proves that they have the necessary car insurance to operate a vehicle.
- Prison. In some states, driving without insurance is considered to be a misdemeanor and can lead to a prison sentence. Jail time will most likely not be imposed for a first offense unless the uninsured driver is responsible for a serious accident. Most of the prison sentences for driving without insurance are between a few days and a couple of weeks. In some cases, drivers caught without insurance can go to jail for a whole year.
