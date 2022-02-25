Interested buyers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos can do so at the Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen dealership.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
Drivers in and around the Walnut Creek area who want to purchase an impressive SUV that is strongly built and that can handle rugged terrains comfortably should opt for the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos. This SUV is packed with technology and safety features that help drivers and passengers stay comfortable, connected and entertained on all their journeys.
Interested buyers can explore the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos at the dealership. Customers have the means to browse the dealership's Volkswagen inventory through their website. This SUV is available with a powerful turbocharged engine that offers a massive 158 hp of engine power rating. Available with multiple driving modes, this vehicle offers drivers the much-needed flexibility to choose the type of driving style that suits them. Drivers who enjoy vehicles that are power-packed in their performance must check out this SUV.
Please visit the dealership website diritovw.com to learn about the offers and services available at the Volkswagen dealership. For more information on the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos, kindly visit the dealership at Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen, 2020 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596 or contact them by phone at 833-805-7433.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/customers_can_purchase_the_new_2022_volkswagen_taos_at_dirito_brothers_walnut_creek_volkswagen/prweb18518812.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
