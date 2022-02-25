Influitive Releases 2022 State of Customer Marketing Report

This report explores today's customer marketer, how the field has matured and evolved, and the myriad of ways it provides wider business impact.

Influitive Corporation, the leading provider of engagement software for customer advocacy and online communities, has released its 2022 State of Customer Marketing Report. Influitive surveyed over 200 customer marketers across 17 countries in November 2021 to understand the key values and quantitative impact of customer marketing programs.

Customer marketing has hit the mainstream, with 98% of executives rating customer marketing as either very important or important to the overall success of their organization. Ninety-two percent of responding companies said their 2022 customer marketing budgets have grown or remained solid, up 9% from 2020.

Moreover, customer marketers using Influitive are seeing significant gains over their industry peers. For example, 67% of Influitive customers (versus 50% of non-Influitive customers) reported having revenue gains over the past year due to their customer marketing efforts, and 79% of Influitive customers (versus 66% of non-Influitive customers) are either satisfied or very satisfied with their customer marketing efforts.

"Over the last five years, customer marketing, advocacy and online community continue to see phenomenal growth, adoption and business impact as organizations adjust to a buyer-driven, customer-centric world," said Dan Cote, Chief Marketing Officer at Influitive. "We're also proud that Influitive customers stand tall among their industry peers in the ways they've grown their budgets, advocate pool, and have been able to tie their customer engagement efforts to significant revenue gains."

Other key findings from the report include:



93% of executives considered customer marketing very important or important to their company's selling efforts.

92% of respondents said their customer marketing budgets are growing or solid.

85% of respondents have a customer advocacy program, while 82% have an online customer community.

For further analysis and more detailed findings, download the 2022 State of Customer Marketing Report.

About Influitive

Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as Cisco, IBM, HPE, SoFi, and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/influitive_releases_2022_state_of_customer_marketing_report/prweb18518025.htm