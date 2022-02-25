Spectacular Homes: LA Home Includes Nightclub & 50,000-Crystal Chandelier – Lists at $139 Million!

A brand new Los Angeles home that includes a nightclub, a sub-zero vodka tasting room with fur parkas for chilly tasters, and a 50,000-crystal chandelier is for sale at $139 million. The home is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

"Bel Air Home Includes Nightclub & 50,000-Crystal Chandelier"

A new home in LA's ritzy Bel Air neighborhood comes with several features that are way beyond the normal California developer ritzy glitz. Five years in the making, La Fin is offered with the usual marble and gold but steps things up with a 44-foot chandelier with 50,000 crystals, a 23-foot outdoor LED screen, a bar with light-up swings, and the show-stopping entertainment room that could double as Midas's penthouse. Somewhere between sublime and ostentatious, the home has just gone on the market at $139 million.

Built by Joe Englanoff, who was also involved in the creation of the highly publicized Bel Air mansion, The One, which is currently listed at $295 million, he has pulled out all the stops with La Fin. Perched high above LA with postcard views of the mountains and LA skyline, La Fin offers amenities such as a vodka tasting room with fur parkas available for chilly tasters and a Las Vegas-style bar with a rotating six-car display that can be viewed while sipping the latest cocktail trend.

Besides the home's 12 bedrooms and 16 baths, the home's focal feature is the stunning spiral staircase that connects three floors and features a 44-foot chandelier of 50,000 crystals. There is a 6,000-square-foot nightclub, a glass-enclosed wine room with Murano art, and a cigar room with custom ventilation. Luxurious materials were sourced from Italy, Portugal and Belgium with the primary suite clad in Italian oak and marble fireplace from Portugal. Its bath contains book matched Calacatta gold marble, a 100-square-foot shower, and a floating-marble vanity. The leather on the motorized home theater seating was found in Belgium. There is also a gym with a rock-climbing wall and a full complement of equipment including multiple Pelotons. The amenities are that of a grand hotel and designed around entertaining. The kitchen blends in quietly but is set up for extensive party catering. Outside is a bar with light-up swings rather than stools, a pool, wrap-around pool deck, and the 23-foot TV screen that rises via hydraulics. And a separate, detached penthouse for guests.

Bel Air has long been the neighborhood of choice for big celebrities and successful industry moguls. Some who have been drawn there are Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor and The Weeknd.

The listing agents for La Fin are Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld of The Agency, Beverly Hills.

