FMCA RV Club Invites All RV Owners To Attend RV Expo In Tucson, Arizona, In March

FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, will host its 104th International Convention and RV Expo at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, March 23 through 26, 2022. The event has been dubbed "Sunsets + Saguaros" and originally was scheduled to take place in March 2020. FMCA was forced to cancel the 2020 gathering in Tucson about two weeks before the start date, when prohibitions on large gatherings were implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pima County Fairgrounds had dates open for March 2022, so the event was able to be postponed. And now the owners of more than 1,600 RVs will travel to Arizona to take part in this rescheduled gathering.

FMCA canceled both of its conventions in 2020 but has since held successful 2021 events in Perry, Georgia, and Gillette, Wyoming, and now members look forward to this Arizona celebration of all things RVing.

"We've been calling this ‘Sunsets + Saguaros, Take Two,'" said FMCA events director Doug Uhlenbrock. "We were so close before, and we've had to wait longer than expected for our Arizona RV gathering, but we are very excited for this new opportunity. FMCA hasn't hosted a convention in Tucson since 1985, so this visit is long overdue, and we are hoping that the fairgrounds will accommodate our needs well enough to become part of our regular rotation."

The event isn't just for members. FMCA invites all RV owners to join the festivities. And those who are considering the RV lifestyle or are just curious have an opportunity to take part as well.

During an FMCA convention, RV owners stay at the host facility in their homes on wheels, and a new neighborhood pops up almost overnight.

One key element of the event is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers bring the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by for a tour. RVs in all shapes and sizes will be open for inspection during show hours. RV-related accessories, components, services, and other products of interest to travelers will be available as well.

When they aren't shopping, attendees can take part in seminars. Various RV experts will conduct sessions during the event. Topics range from tire maintenance, technology, and safe driving to RV trips to Alaska, New Zealand/Australia, and more.

A variety of daytime and evening entertainment is offered, and attendees have numerous opportunities for socializing with others who share their love of the RV lifestyle. These range from organized activities such as morning coffee hour and an ice cream social to impromptu meetups.

Multiple options are available for attending FMCA conventions. As noted, RV owners are invited to bring their vehicle and stay on-site to enjoy all the activities. The gate registration price for that is $245 and also grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. (An additional fee is charged for electric.)

For those who want to view only the RV displays and the supplier and component exhibits, admission costs $10 per day or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. The day pass for Wednesday, March 23, also will be good for Thursday, March 24.

Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a Daily Passport, which is available for $50 per person per day.

RV Expo hours will be Wednesday, March 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, March 24 through 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hours for purchasing Public Gate or Daily Passport tickets will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, through Saturday, March 26.

Free public parking will be available by entering the fairgrounds via Gate C off Brekke Road.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.fmca.com/fmca-tucson-2022-learn-more.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 150,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on a mobile internet access plan. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com

