Introspect Technology's Erin Holley Earns Report on Business Magazine Changemakers Award from The Globe and Mail

A brilliant technologist with both vision and execution, Erin Holley is a Canadian leading light in the global microchip and data center technology industries

Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications, is pleased to announce that Erin Holley, Senior Member of Technical Staff, has earned a prestigious 2022 Report on Business magazine Changemakers award. Changemakers is an editorial award program produced by Report on Business magazine at The Globe and Mail. Its intent is to showcase the emerging leaders transforming business today. Erin Holley is one of only 50 winners across Canada.

At only 27, Erin Holley is literally helping create the next wave of technology that powers the data centers used for communications, e-commerce, and biomedical research. Being an engineer, Erin's ambitions are naturally deeply rooted in technology and technological products. She is keenly interested in solving the world's most complex measurement problems where she routinely thinks about phenomena spanning a few femtoseconds (1 / 1 quadrillionth of a second) of timescales and trillions of bytes of data. However, what makes her truly unique is her recognition that technology alone does not effect industrial change and that an entire set of commercial efforts and alliances are necessary to achieve this. It is rare to find a young Canadian technologist who is rapidly propelling herself on the global technology stage and who is quietly changing how next-generation data center technology is being architected.

Erin Holley created Introspect Technology's first memory interface test and measurement tool for next-generation data center implementations. She is currently responsible for the company's memory interface and data center solutions, and she represents the company at global industry alliances such as the JEDEC Alliance. "The results of Erin's efforts are easy to quantify at Introspect Technology. In the last fiscal year, her product line was the second fastest growing line for the company," said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Introspect Technology CEO. "Introspect Technology has been recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies for three years in a row, and it is not an exaggeration to say that Erin had a large part to do with this consistent growth rate," he continued. "I am honoured to have received this award, and I would like to recognize my colleagues as well for their continued effort to push the boundaries of technology in this field. We have a great team of people at Introspect Technology, and I am always inspired by their commitment to excellence," said Erin Holley, Senior Member of Technical Staff at Introspect Technology.

The Globe and Mail solicited nominations for the Changemakers award in the fall of 2021. Winners were selected by The Globe and Mail's award-winning editorial team for their ideas, accomplishments and impact, as determined by their nominations, subsequent interviews and reference checks.

"The world is facing more challenges than ever before – climate change, racial discrimination, income inequality, not to mention the pandemic," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "So it's heartening to meet this year's crop of 50 Changemakers, who are searching for solutions to many of these problems and offering some inspiration."

Editorial coverage of all 2022 Changemakers can be found in the March 2022 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, February 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/Changemakers.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next smartphone or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

