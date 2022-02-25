Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Commercial Division Represents K. Hovnanian Homes on the Purchase of The Boulevard at Westfields

Jason Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty closed on the sale of The Boulevards at Westfields on behalf K. Hovnanian Homes, who will be developing the site along with Zumot Real Estate Management.

Jason Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty closed on the sale of The Boulevards at Westfields on behalf K. Hovnanian Homes, who purchased the 21-acre property in Fairfax County, Va. One of the nation's top builders, K. Hovnanian Homes will be developing the site along with Zumot Real Estate Management.

"The project, as envisioned by K. Hovnanian and Zumot Management, is the perfect example of how to harmoniously transform an existing office park into a walkable and livable residential community," Saunders said. "With its thoughtful balance of mixed housing types, the site design perfectly integrates into the current landscape of the Westfields community."

The developers will be transforming the current commercial site in alignment with the vision for Westfields—a true live/work/play community. K. Hovnanian's plan calls for the construction 187 townhomes—120 of them in the stacked style. In addition, Zumot Real Estate Management will build a Class-A, 130-unit apartment building on the property.

"We are honored to have worked with the Westfields Business Owners Association, Fairfax County staff, and Supervisor Kathy Smith's office to create this final community design that realizes the vision of Westfields," said Martin Rizer, K. Hovnanian Homes' Vice President of Land Acquisitions.

The new neighborhood is located at Park Meadow Drive and Meadow Wood Lane in Chantilly, Va., near existing offices and an amenity-rich shopping center anchored by a Wegman's Food Market. Construction has begun and the homes are available for sale. Prospective buyers may contact Saunders for current availability by phone at 240-351-8931 or via email at Jason.Saunders@penfedrealty.com.

About K. Hovnanian Homes

K. Hovnanian Homes HOV is an award-winning builder with over 50 years of experience in the construction and real estate development industry. It is the sixth-largest home builder in the United States. More information about the Westfields development can be found at http://www.khov.com/find-new-homes/virginia/chantilly/20151/k-hovnanian-homes/the-boulevards-at-westfields.

About Jason Saunders

Jason A. Saunders is a top-producing commercial real estate broker specializing in the sale of land for ground up-residential and mixed-use development projects in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. With extensive experience spearheading land acquisition in Northern Virginia for one of the country's largest home builders, Saunders understands land value, rezoning, entitlements, and underwriting for residential and multi-family developments. More information on Saunders can be found at Jasonsaunders.penfedrealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and more than 50 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. In 2019, the company's Commercial Division was ranked #5 in sales among all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' network of brokerages worldwide, then climbed to #3 in 2020. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/berkshire_hathaway_homeservices_penfed_realty_commercial_division_represents_k_hovnanian_homes_on_the_purchase_of_the_boulevard_at_westfields/prweb18521119.htm