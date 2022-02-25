SAE International and Ohio Aerospace Institute Announce Signing of Memorandum of Understanding

The Collaboration Allows Cooperation in Key Areas and the Promotion of Aerospace Standards Related Activities

SAE InternationalTM and the Ohio Aerospace Institute (OAI) are pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate and cooperate in areas of mutual interest serving the members of both organizations with a key focus on promotion of aerospace standards related activities. The collaboration will also explore areas for partnering on cross-member communications including events, training, pre-professional education and membership, bringing greater value to the aerospace industry.

"SAE International is delighted to establish this partnership with OAI. With a history of technical leadership in SAE standards committees from industry, government and research in a region spanning the birth and future of aviation, we look forward to continuing to partner with Ohio's aerospace sector to promote consensus standards and technical knowledge, encourage professional development and draw mutual member benefits" says David Alexander, director, aerospace standards, SAE International.

"OAI is excited to work with SAE International to help educate organizations about the latest requirements and standards. The goal of our partnership is to help manufacturers become more competitive in the aerospace supply chain; and introduce information to interested students. It is a pleasure working with the knowledgeable and professional individuals at SAE International. We look forward to a successful long-term relationship," says Kim Holizna, director global development & programs, Ohio Aerospace Institute.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

About Ohio Aerospace Institute

The Ohio Aerospace Institute is a nonprofit 501(c) 3, the first NASA associate collaborative institute chartered to foster relationships between industry, education and works with government agencies. Within the organizations 32 years of experience in aerospace research, education and workforce development, while building and managing collaborations, consortia and public and private relationships. The organization will soon launch the Ohio Aerospace Industry Association, further connecting businesses, government and academia to streamline and improve supply chain management. For more information, visit OAI's website at http://www.oai.org

