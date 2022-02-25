Mind Blown Plant Based Seafood Co.'s Dusted Scallops a NEXTY Awards finalist for "Best New Frozen Product"

‘Mind Blown' snags another Top Industry Honor for their Innovative Plant Based Seafood Products at this Year's Natural Products Expo West 2022

Plant Based Seafood Co. – leading the industry in revolutionary plant based seafood products – announced today their ‘Mind Blown' Dusted Scallops have been selected as a finalist for the Natural Products Expo West 2022 NEXTY Awards—a thrilling feat for the female-led, family-owned alternative seafood company.

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. Fresh out of their FoodTech500 2021 finalist announcement, Co-Founder Monica Talbert is both ecstatic and humbled to snag another industry honor, and take her family's ‘Mind Blown' products into a new food category outside the usual plant based categories.

"To be recognized as one of this year's NEXTY Award Finalists in the 'Best Frozen Product' category among thousands of other amazing brands is the ultimate honor," said Talbert. " The prestige of a NEXTY award is unmatched and is a testament to the hard work from our all-star team."

The live announcement of the 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards winners will take place virtually on March 2, 2022, starting at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET on the Natural Products Expo Virtual Platform. You can register for free ahead of time here.

Plant Based Seafood Co.'s ‘Mind Blown' product line – free from soy, gluten, dairy, egg, corn, palm oil and is non GMO – currently includes their award-winning Mind Blown Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Shrimp, and Dusted Scallops. Plant Based Seafood Co.'s products can be purchased online at http://www.gtfoitsvegan.com, http://www.shopvejii.com, and http://www.plantbelly.com. Also find them in select retail locations around the country at https://plantbasedseafoodco.com/pages/store-locator, including all Harris Teeter locations.

About Plant Based Seafood Co.

Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company's mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice. The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. Plant Based Seafood Co. is located on Gwynn's Island in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.

###

Media Contact:

Banning Ramirez, BuzzBright PR

banning@buzzbrightpr.com

(808) 895-0513

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mind_blown_plant_based_seafood_co_s_dusted_scallops_a_nexty_awards_finalist_for_best_new_frozen_product/prweb18520849.htm