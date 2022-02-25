Winners Announced for the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards

21 individuals and organizations recognized as the 2021 "Best of the Best" for Utah

Silicon Slopes today unveiled the names of award winners for its 2021 Hall of Fame Awards, the organization's first statewide awards and recognition program.

The winners were announced last night across 21 different company and individual categories during a black tie and sneakers gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City and attended by over 1,000 guests and honorees.

Additionally, the organization inducted four leaders to the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame last evening:



Todd Pedersen — Chairman and Founder of Vivint Smart Home;

Astrid S. Tuminez, Ph.D. — President of Utah Valley University;

Warren Osborn (posthumous inductee) — Serial entrepreneur, investor, and board member; and

U.S. Senator Mike Lee — Senior senator for the state of Utah.

Individual Category Winners for the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards

The winners in the 11 Individual Categories for the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards were selected by independent judges from a total of 43 finalists. These winners are as follows:

Category: CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

· Karl Sun (Lucid)

Category: COO (Chief Operating Officer)

· Harris Clarke (GuideCX)

Category: CFO (Chief Financial Officer)

· Howard Hochhauser (Ancestry)

Category: CMO (Chief Marketing Officer)

· Todd Smith (Traeger)

Category: CPO (Chief People Officer)

· Jeff Weber (Instructure)

Category: CRO (Chief Revenue Officer)

· Jed Beck (Vasion)

Category: CTO (Chief Technology Officer)

· Brandon Dewitt (MX)

Category: CPO (Chief Product Officer)

· Skip Lei (Kizik)

Category: CXO (Chief Experience Officer)

· Kat Kennedy (Degreed)

Category: Business Influencer

· Earl Foote (Nexus IT)

Category: Intern

· Samantha Loveland (Brainstorm)

Company Category Winners for the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards

The winners in the 10 Company Categories for the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards were selected by independent judges from a total of 46 finalists. These winners are as follows:

Category: Advertising

· Pura

Category: Aerospace and Defense

· Fortem Technologies

Category: Branding

· Traeger

Category: Health and Wellness

· Sword Health

Category: Media and Entertainment

· Future House Studios

Category: Physical Product

· Kizik

Category: Services

· Simplus

Category: Spaces and Places

· Kiln

Category: Software

· Motorola Solutions

Category: Web3

· RTFKT

The winning individuals and organizations are based throughout Utah, from St. George to Salt Lake City, and across such diverse industries as

· Banking Services to Consumer Electronics, and from

· Education to Entertainment, as well as from

· Footwear to Healthcare, and from

· Software to Telecommunications.

"Congratulations to all winners in this inaugural Hall of Fame Awards Program, as well as to all 89 finalists" said Clint Betts, Executive Director of Silicon Slopes. "The depth and breadth of the nominees and applicants from across Utah reinforces the reality that the business community within Utah is doing amazing things. It's an honor for us to associate with all of them and to host this great event."

The Relaunch of the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame

Launched in 1999 by the then Utah Technology Council, the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame identifies and applauds the technology pioneers and breakthrough leaders who have contributed to the ongoing and growing success of Utah and Silicon Slopes.

Following last night's event, a total of 69 breakthrough inventors, creators, and leaders with deep ties to Utah have been inducted into the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame since its launch over 20 years ago, with honorees ranging from such people as Alan Ashton and Bruce Bastian to Gretchen McClain and Fred Lampropoulos.

{NOTE: Silicon Slopes extends its gratitude as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to Zions Bank for its support as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards program.}

ABOUT SILICON SLOPES

Formed in 2017, Silicon Slopes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation based in Lehi, Utah. As noted in its mission statement, Silicon Slopes provides an ecosystem and infrastructure for any and all individuals and organizations within Utah to Learn. Connect. Serve. Its annual, two-day Silicon Slopes Summit has attracted as many as 25,000+ attendees per event, making it the largest business conference within Utah that is open to any and all participants. To learn more, please visit http://www.SiliconSlopes.com.

