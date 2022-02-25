simpleAR® Today Announces simpleAR® Pro Product Version Release Update v2.0.4.0

simpleAR®, a premier partner of Ingram Micro and Inc and AVATAR Partners, Inc, announces a product version update of its' simpleAR® Pro Platform, a no-code enterprise MR content creation & learning software.

simpleAR® announces the latest release of simpleAR® Pro v2.0.4.0, which delivers XR software development tools and solutions that enable businesses to easily implement and sustain Enterprise XR, designed for rapid development, affordable enterprise distribution and implementation control for effective training in fields such as medical, construction, military, and more.

SimpleAR® Pro, which runs on the simpleAR® platform, features the latest updates that promise to improve to SaaS enablement by providing better content and learning management:



User Authentication & User Identity Management

Software Distribution & Versioning

User Performance Assessment

Dedicated App Manager to deliver LMS and CMS functionality

To learn more about how the simpleAR® Platform can help quickly & easily train your newly recruited workers with novice skills to employees with an advanced skillset, please Contact Us

About simpleAR® simpleAR® accelerates employee efficiency with smart Mixed Reality. Create and maintain interactive training systems, job-aids and 3D procedural support in-house. Capabilities include Aircraft Maintenance and Repair that reduces errors by 300%, construction Assembly and QA that reduces waste scrap and rework by 38%. Vehicle Wiring Repair that reduces time to train by 91%. Ship Engine Repair worth $100K that turns a novice employee into a near expert from the first use. Surgical Procedure Training that evaluates and recommends actions based on hand position. Heavy Equipment Inspection of microscopic equipment cracks unseen to the human eye.

####### Marlo Brooke

Founder & CEO

simpleAR

http://www.simplear.io

info@simplear.io

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18518136.htm