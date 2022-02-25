simpleAR® Today Announces simpleAR® Pro Product Version Release Update v2.0.4.0

simpleAR®, a premier partner of Ingram Micro and Inc and AVATAR Partners, Inc, announces a product version update of its' simpleAR® Pro Platform, a no-code enterprise MR content creation & learning software.
IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
simpleAR® announces the latest release of simpleAR® Pro v2.0.4.0, which delivers XR software development tools and solutions that enable businesses to easily implement and sustain Enterprise XR, designed for rapid development, affordable enterprise distribution and implementation control for effective training in fields such as medical, construction, military, and more.
SimpleAR® Pro, which runs on the simpleAR® platform, features the latest updates that promise to improve to SaaS enablement by providing better content and learning management:
- User Authentication & User Identity Management
- Software Distribution & Versioning
- User Performance Assessment
- Dedicated App Manager to deliver LMS and CMS functionality
To learn more about how the simpleAR® Platform can help quickly & easily train your newly recruited workers with novice skills to employees with an advanced skillset, please Contact Us
About simpleAR® simpleAR® accelerates employee efficiency with smart Mixed Reality. Create and maintain interactive training systems, job-aids and 3D procedural support in-house. Capabilities include Aircraft Maintenance and Repair that reduces errors by 300%, construction Assembly and QA that reduces waste scrap and rework by 38%. Vehicle Wiring Repair that reduces time to train by 91%. Ship Engine Repair worth $100K that turns a novice employee into a near expert from the first use. Surgical Procedure Training that evaluates and recommends actions based on hand position. Heavy Equipment Inspection of microscopic equipment cracks unseen to the human eye.
####### Marlo Brooke
Founder & CEO
simpleAR
http://www.simplear.io
info@simplear.io
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18518136.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.