DrBicuspid.com recognizes winners of Cuspies awards for dental excellence

This year's winners illustrate the strong relationship between oral and overall health
ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
Online dental portal DrBicuspid.com, part of Science and Medicine Group, is recognizing the winners of this year's Cuspies awards for excellence in dentistry.
The winners of this year's awards highlight the strong relationship between oral and overall health. For example, the winning Cuspies educators focus on the oral-systemic connection, while the award-winning schools pride themselves on integrated clinics and research into the relationship between oral health and infectious diseases, immunology, and pain/neuroscience.
The Cuspies awards are presented in 12 categories:
- Most Influential Dental Educator
- Most Influential Hygiene Educator
- Best Dentistry Training Program
- Best Hygiene Training Program
- Best New Imaging or CAD/CAM Product
- Best New Hygiene Product
- Best New Restorative Product
- Best New or Updated Dental Software
- Best New Consumer Product
- Most Significant News Event
- Scientific Paper of the Year
- Hottest Dental Procedure
"The winners of this year's Cuspies awards represent growing awareness of the key connection between oral health and overall health," said Theresa Pablos, editor in chief of DrBicuspid.com. "These individuals, products, and research studies truly represent the cutting edge of dentistry."
The Cuspies award winners are being recognized at this week's Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting. The full list of Cuspies winners can be viewed on DrBicuspid.com.
About DrBicuspid.com
DrBicuspid.com is the leading website for news, education, and interaction for dental professionals. Rich in timely, dynamic content and customer-centered products and services, DrBicuspid.com is designed to enhance the professional lives of its members and help them deliver better dental care. DrBicuspid.com is part of Science and Medicine Group.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drbicuspid_com_recognizes_winners_of_cuspies_awards_for_dental_excellence/prweb18520351.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.