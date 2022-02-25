DrBicuspid.com recognizes winners of Cuspies awards for dental excellence

This year's winners illustrate the strong relationship between oral and overall health

Online dental portal DrBicuspid.com, part of Science and Medicine Group, is recognizing the winners of this year's Cuspies awards for excellence in dentistry.

The winners of this year's awards highlight the strong relationship between oral and overall health. For example, the winning Cuspies educators focus on the oral-systemic connection, while the award-winning schools pride themselves on integrated clinics and research into the relationship between oral health and infectious diseases, immunology, and pain/neuroscience.

The Cuspies awards are presented in 12 categories:



Most Influential Dental Educator

Most Influential Hygiene Educator

Best Dentistry Training Program

Best Hygiene Training Program

Best New Imaging or CAD/CAM Product

Best New Hygiene Product

Best New Restorative Product

Best New or Updated Dental Software

Best New Consumer Product

Most Significant News Event

Scientific Paper of the Year

Hottest Dental Procedure

"The winners of this year's Cuspies awards represent growing awareness of the key connection between oral health and overall health," said Theresa Pablos, editor in chief of DrBicuspid.com. "These individuals, products, and research studies truly represent the cutting edge of dentistry."

The Cuspies award winners are being recognized at this week's Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting. The full list of Cuspies winners can be viewed on DrBicuspid.com.

