Center for Vein Restoration Celebrates 15 Years: Exceptional Vascular Care - Radically Improving Lives

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is America's largest physician-led, patient-centric vein center. Established in 2007, world-renowned and respected cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FACS, embarked on creating a venous health care provider that radically improved lives. He envisioned providing safe, personalized, and positive treatment for a woefully underserved population suffering from venous insufficiency.

Today, Dr. Lakhanpal is the President & CEO of Center for Vein Restoration. He is a stalwart advocate for and contributor to advancements in the care of patients suffering from chronic venous disorders. CVR has grown into the nation's leader in varicose and spider vein care, offering a variety of nearly pain-free solutions to eliminate unsightly and uncomfortable veins.

Beginning with Dr. Lakhanpal caring for approximately 100 patients out of a single clinic in the Washington, DC area, CVR has expanded to 100+ locations (and growing), with 80+ board-certified physicians in twenty-two states impacting the lives of over 200,000 patients annually.

CVR offers comprehensive treatment plans customized to each patient's clinical and financial needs. Our physicians are trained using state-of-the-art equipment to perform the most modern vein closure modalities.

CVR's Mission

To improve lives in the communities we serve by providing state-of-the-art vascular care in a compassionate and affordable manner.

CVR's Vision

To continuously redefine the care of patients with venous disorders by providing comprehensive vein care throughout the United States in an environment of clinical excellence, integrity, mutual respect, and trust.

CVR's Commitment to Research and Education

CVR maintains the highest education and training standards for physicians and vascular technicians across our network of clinics. We annually publish research from our database (the largest venous database in the country) and are the only non-academic vein group granted a venous and lymphatic medicine fellowship program by the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM).

CVR's Venous and Lymphatic Medicine Fellowship

Center for Vein Restoration was granted a Venous and Lymphatic Medicine Fellowship by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine in 2017. The fellowship is a 12-month post-graduate medical education training program is designed to provide broad training in the diagnosis and management of patients suffering from chronic venous disorders.

Up to twelve fellows learn all aspects of non-invasive duplex scanning of the venous and arterial systems as well as diagnosis and management of superficial and deep venous disorders. Students leave with expertise in all methods for treating superficial venous insufficiency, including laser and radiofrequency endovenous ablations, non-thermal technologies such as mechanochemical ablations (Clarivein), cyanoacrylate (Venaseal), Polidocanol microfoam (Varithena), ambulatory micro-stab phlebectomy, ultrasound-guided foam, and cosmetic sclerotherapy.

Please contact Stephanie Westee, Venous and Lymphatic Medicine Fellowship Program Coordinator, at stephanie.westee@centerforvein.com for more information.

About Venous Insufficiency

Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired, and heavy legs. This common and underdiagnosed disorder affects between 30 to 40 million Americans. Risk factors include age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics, and DVT (blood clot) history. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 100+ centers and growing, CVR has over 600 employees, conducts over 200,000 patient interactions annually, and achieves a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating.

