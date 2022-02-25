PXG PGA TOUR Professional Zach Johnson Announced as 2023 Ryder Cup U.S. Captain

Zach Johnson To Captain U.S. Team for Impending Clash Against Europe in September 2023

Saying that PXG PGA TOUR Professional Zach Johnson has enjoyed an amazing career in golf would be an understatement and with this week's announcement, Johnson has earned yet another accolade to his impressive resume. Selected by the PGA of America's executive committee, Johnson will act as captain for the U.S. team at the 2023 Ryder Cup match against the European team at the Marco Simone course in Italy.

The Road to Become a Ryder Cup Captain

Johnson has played in five Ryder Cups, and served as assistant captain twice, including during the U.S. team's biggest Ryder Cup win, beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in September 2021. The decision to pass the reigns to Johnson, therefore, comes as no surprise.

A Ryder Cup veteran and stalwart competitor, in many ways, Zack Johnson is just a regular guy who loves to play golf – a real person with an approachable and friendly personality who's grounded by his family, marriage and faith. He'll be responsible for leading some of golf's best players with one goal in mind: defeat Europe on their home turf – an accomplishment which hasn't been achieved in almost 30 years. Team USA's last victory away from home was in 1993 at The Belfry in England.

"Zach is a consummate professional and the kind of stand-up guy you can absolutely count on. With him at the helm, I think the U.S. team is going to give team Europe some very stiff competition," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "PXG is both pleased and proud to count Zach among our PXG Troops and we can't wait to watch him and the team in action during the next Ryder Cup."

Zach Johnson's Bio

A proud member of Bob Parsons' PXG Troops, Zach has 12 PGA TOUR wins under his belt, including two major championship victories. Johnson is one of just six golfers in history to win at both Augusta and the Old Course.

Additionally, Johnson was a four-time member of Team USA's Presidents Cup (2007, 2009, 2013, 2015). He is also the 2020 Payne Stewart Award recipient.

