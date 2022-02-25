Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Names Vandermyde Group As Team of the Year For 2021

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty congratulates the VanderMyde Group for earning the firm's Team of the Year award for 2021.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to announce the VanderMyde Group as winner of the firm's Team of the Year award for 2021.

In addition to being the Top Producing Team for the Kill Devil Hills office, the VanderMyde Group led the firm in the most units sold with a total of 147 units equaling over $91 Million in sales volume. The VanderMyde Group was also the #1 Listing Team of the Year and earned the 2021 Coldwell Banker International President's Premier Team award—a prestigious recognition given only to the top 4% of all sales associate/representative teams in U.S. and Canada.

"The concept of ‘trust' has never been more important to our team than it was in 2021. From entering bidding wars to properly pricing listings, we are thankful our clients trusted our advice and experience with such a fast-moving market. This trust not only propelled us to a record-setting year of sales but allowed us to help our clients achieve their real estate goals despite the low inventory of properties for sale and the multiple competing offers on those few available listings.

This year, our approach is to continue earning our client's trust by providing prompt responses, solid guidance, and detailed attention to each situation. From taking extra steps to maximize the value of each seller's property listing to considering every factor that could affect a buyer's decision, we trust that by putting our clients' interests ahead of our own, we will have another great year in 2022," says Heather.

Led by Heather VanderMyde, who is Ranked #4* out of 660 producing agents in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS, this dynamic sales team includes agents Kiirsten Farr, Will Greg, Kasey Rabar, and Trish Berruet. Saska Zivkovic is the team's assistant and John VanderMyde provides professional HDR photography, drone video, and images for their listings.

"2021 was the ‘best year' for many agents in our area but for the VanderMyde Group, it was truly an extraordinary year! Not only did they increase their business from the previous year in all categories, but they also set a new record for the most productive year of any agent and team in our firm's history. Heather and her team led our firm in the most listings, closings, and sales volume and, for the 5th consecutive year, earned the Team of the Year award. Their clients taking the time to write lengthy reviews on all aspects of the 5-star services offered by this astounding team proves that the VanderMyde Group has brought a new meaning to exceptional service," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

Family owned and operated for over 30 years Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina. Offering exceptional real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has earned a reputation as a premier real estate firm best known for its knowledgeable team, area expertise and commitment to the latest technology. With the resources and support of a worldwide brand like Coldwell Banker, one of the most influential real estate franchises in the world, it is not surprising that Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has led the Outer Banks market and has sold the most real estate for 8 consecutive years**.

*Based on information from the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS 1.1.21 - 12.31.21

**Based on information from the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS 1.1.14 - 12.31.21

