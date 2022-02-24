Experts: Cybercrime to be rising globally following the attack on Ukraine

Phishing emails, ransomware, and financial scams targeting U.S. companies and individuals grew significantly during COVID outbreaks, the creation of fiscal stimulus packages, and election controversies. There are already signs that cybercrime linked to the conflict in Ukraine will spread globally.

Research identified by employee cyber security engagement firm Aware Force shows a potent new form of malware has emerged since the initial Russian attack on Ukraine began, and companies and consumers in the U.S. should be on alert for an increase in the number of phishing emails that contain dangerous malware.

According to The Guardian, the joint research was published by the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK and U.S. agencies, including the National Security Agency. It warned that a Russian state-backed hacker group known as Sandworm had developed a new type of malware called Cyclops Blink, which targets firewall devices made by the manufacturer Watchguard to protect computers against hacks.

The sophisticated virus can withstand typical remedies including reboots, the report said. The findings come as the UK and U.S., allies to Ukraine, are on high alert for Russian state-sponsored hacks.

BE ON GUARD FOR A POTENTIAL RISE IN FAKE EMAILS WITH DANGEROUS ATTACHMENTS

"We've seen the pattern before," declared Richard Warner, founder and CEO of Aware Force. "In the past two years, cybercrime goes up when high-profile news stories break. Phishing emails, ransomware, and financial scams targeting U.S. companies and individuals grew significantly during COVID outbreaks, the creation of fiscal stimulus packages, and election controversies. There are already signs that cybercrime linked to the conflict in Ukraine will spread globally."

For instance:

McAfee says phishing emails related to the Ukraine attack will be particularly effective. Scammers can easily create highly topical fake emails, and payoffs are large because readers are aware and curious about the topic.

ZDNet says this week's major attacks on the power grid, banking, and other Ukrainian infrastructure, are seen as a "large-scale test" for use later against targets around the world.

Already a growing threat to companies, ransomware is evolving quickly. Today, British newspaper The Guardian says a newly discovered type of ransomware attacks firewalls, bypassing traditional methods of cyber protection. To distribute the new malware, criminals use emails with compelling subject lines designed to get recipients to download and open attachments.

MIT says, because it's impossible to localize a cyber-attack, the impact on Ukraine will quickly grow across the globe. In 2017, Russian malware called Petya and WannaCry, targeted at Ukraine, caused $10 billion in damages in the US, according to the Department of Homeland Security, making it the most expensive cyberattack in history.

Disinformation campaigns are ramping up. Barron's reports social media posts in Eastern Europe showing doctored photos and videos attributed to credible news sources, along with a spike in anti-Western content, are growing.

WHAT EMPLOYEES SHOULD DO TO STAY SAFE ON THE JOB

