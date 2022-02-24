Krystal Growth Partners Announces Investment in Whistler Contemporary Gallery

Krystal Growth Partners Acquires majority of shares in Whistler Contemporary Gallery.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) February 24, 2022
Krystal Growth Partners ("Krystal") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority interest in Whistler Contemporary Gallery ("WCG"), partnering with shareholders Kyle Nordman and Steve Wallace.
Founded in 1992, WCG represents emerging, mid-career, and established artists in two Whistler, BC gallery locations: Four Seasons Resort Whistler & Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa. With artists such as Jane Waterous, Max Steven Grossman, Mr. Brainwash, Stallman Studio, Dale Chihuly, and Jeff Koons, WCG represents an impressive roster of artists across a range of mediums. In addition to its two gallery locations, WCG has an industry-leading online sales strategy allowing the business to connect with customers worldwide. "Whistler Contemporary Gallery is a stand-out performer in a historically fragmented and under-professionalized industry," said Terry Holland, Krystal Managing Partner. "We're excited to partner with Kyle and Steve to support this next phase of growth as the business explores opportunities to expand the WCG portfolio through the acquisition of other resort galleries."
"We‘re thrilled to be working with Krystal Growth Partners, their experience and business acumen is of the highest level and WCG will truly benefit from this new partnership," said Kyle Nordman, Shareholder and Director of Brakne Holdings.
