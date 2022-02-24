TV One Set to Debut Four-Part Special 'UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES'

The ‘Decades' special examines the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s by linking historic moments with songs and musical trends that helped illuminate the social consciousness of Black America. The 'Decades' Premieres Sunday, February 27 on TV One
SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) February 24, 2022
TV One announced the premiere date of its four-part documentary special UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES, an examination of the music and social consciousness of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Following on the success of TV One's groundbreaking ‘Music and the Movement' special, these four ‘Decades' episodes put a spotlight on songs that were chart hits, while also showing how they became signifiers for what was going on in the wider culture of Black America, from politics to fashion to business. UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES kicks off a night of back-to-back episodes on Sunday, February 27 starting at 9 p.m. ET/8C, beginning with the 1970s, immediately followed by the 1980s episode at 10 p.m. ET/9C.
The ‘Decades' special tells the chronological story of the evolution of music, from Motown and disco in the 1970s and 1980s, to the revolutionary sound and style of Hip Hop in the 1990s and 2000s, showcasing the music and artists that provided the soundtrack of Black America. ‘Decades', provides social commentary to cultural events such as the Vietnam War, the crack cocaine & AIDS epidemic, and police brutality in American society and the role music played.
UNSUNG, an NAACP Image Award-winning series, is one of the network's longest-running series, highlighting and exploring the careers and personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile and influential Black musical artists. ‘Decades' spotlights Edwin Starr, The Floaters, Brick, Carl Carlton, Dazz Band, Jermaine Stewart, Rockwell, Teddy Riley, Public Enemy, All 4 One, Az Yet, Lisa Fischer, Jade, Digital Underground, Tweet and Keak Da Sneak.
Airdates of TV One's upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG PRESENTS: The DECADES are detailed below:
1970s and 1980s premieres Sunday, February 27
1990s premieres Sunday, April 17
2000s premieres Sunday, April 24
A tapestry of history and song from a fresh perspective, ‘Decades' displays both the trials and triumphs of the times, and how music influenced the Black experience.
For more information on UNSUNG visit TV One's YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on http://www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNSUNG on Facebook using the hashtag #UNSUNG on Facebook and Instagram.
UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.
ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS
TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving diverse audiences for both TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 49 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network available in 44 million households. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Life Therapy, Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, ATL Homicide, When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Don't Waste Your Pretty and Urban One Honors. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. UONE http://www.urban1.com))), the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.
ABOUT A. SMITH & CO. PRODUCTIONS
A. Smith & Co. Productions creates some of the most innovative, highly-rated, and high-quality programming for the domestic and international television marketplace. Founded by Chairman Arthur Smith, an unscripted TV pioneer who was inducted into the Realscreen Awards Hall of Fame and named Broadcasting & Cable's "Producer of the Year," the company has produced over 5,000 hours of award-winning programming, more than 200 shows, for more than 50 networks and platforms, with formats sold to well over 120 territories. For two decades, A. Smith & Co. has been a global leader in non-fiction television for productions, including "Hell's Kitchen" (FOX), "American Ninja Warrior" (NBC), "Profiled: The Black Man" (discovery+/OWN), "Unsung" (TV One), "Welcome to Plathville" (TLC), "American Ninja Warrior Junior" (Peacock), the NFL's "Pro Bowl Skills Showdown" (ESPN), "The Titan Games" (NBC), "Mental Samurai" (FOX), "Ellen's Next Great Designer" (HBO Max), "Voices of Fire" (Netflix), "American Gangster: Trap Queens" (BET+), Season two of "Floor is Lava" (Netflix) and more. For more information, please visit https://www.asmithco.com/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/tv_one_set_to_debut_four_part_special_unsung_presents_the_decades/prweb18519985.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.