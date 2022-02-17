Redbot Security Names New Chief Security Officer as the Company Continues Its Rapid Growth

Andrew Bindner, Redbot Security's former Principal Security Engineer, promoted to CSO

Redbot Security, a leading provider of Manual Controlled Penetration Testing (MCPT®) focused on protecting critical data and systems, today announced another executive role within the company. Andrew Bindner has been promoted to Chief Security Officer (CSO).

Redbot Security has demonstrated sustainable growth with its customer-driven service model by deploying exceptional engineering talent, building brand equity, and gaining industry visibility. This new executive position will enable the company to continually improve its thought leadership, client engagement, and data security.

Bindner has over 20 years of hands-on security experience leading teams on highly technical engagements for a wide variety of commercial and government industries in IT and OT security, ranging from network and web application security to reverse engineering of embedded devices and vehicles. Andrew stated, "I am thrilled to be part of the leadership team dedicated to the company's mission of securing and protecting our client's critical data and systems along with promoting Redbot Security's culture which prioritizes data security, teamwork, and employee growth." He added, "I'm looking forward to developing our team and helping to define new standards that will drive the next generation of security."

"Andrew's abilities and knowledge have been impressive," said Brian Stearns, CEO of Redbot Security. "Redbot Security is fortunate to have Mr. Bindner on our leadership team; not only will he develop internal policies and improve efficiency, Mr. Bindner will also maintain his penetration testing skills through active client engagements. His continued skillset will ensure technical leadership and continual development of services and Redbot Security personnel."

Redbot Security is a purely bootstrapped startup, quickly growing brand visibility with extreme organic growth. To support the increased service demand, the company recently relocated its Headquarters into the gold-wired certified Dominion Towers in downtown Denver. Redbot Security continues to build brand equity and gain loyal clients by focusing its efforts on providing the industry's best client experience, rapid service delivery and "true" manual controlled, Senior-Level penetration testing.

