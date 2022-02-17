Empower Semiconductor Opens New Headquarters in Silicon Valley to Support Dramatic Growth in Customer Demand for its Groundbreaking Integrated Voltage Regulator (IVR) Tec

New facility in San Jose will house the most advanced research center in the world for advanced Power Management Semiconductors

Empower Semiconductor, Inc., the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs) has announced the opening of its new Headquarters in San Jose, California. The new facility will more than double its research and development activities and increase four-fold its laboratory and customer applications activities to support Empower's outsized growth. The move reflects the extraordinary customer demand for Empower's IVR's and E-Caps for data center and mobile applications.

Empower's IVRs are high-performance power management chips designed to provide performance, efficiency, size, and cost benefits to energy-hungry, data-intensive, electronics applications by replacing the traditional power management integrated circuits (PMICs) with a single tiny IC. The company's E-Cap solution is a compact, high-performance, configurable silicon-based alternative to conventional multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).

Discussing the move to the new office, Tim Phillips, Founder and CEO of Empower Semiconductor, comments: "We are seeing significant demand for our IVR and E-CAP product families as more and more companies choose these innovative technologies to deliver ever greater performance while driving up overall system efficiency. The new office allows us to expand our technical, marketing and operations teams to support this demand at the same time as providing a home for a state-of-the-art development facility for our industry leading product and technology roadmap."

Empower's new office at 2700 Zanker Road in North San Jose opened on February 7, 2022.

About Empower Semiconductor

The exponential increase in the amount of data being communicated and processed around the globe is driving the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 2030(1), dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to "minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy" by developing novel fully integrated power management solutions that both increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.

Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor's patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC increasing efficiency, shrinking footprints by 10x and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world's smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.

