The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) Announces its 2022 Asia Pacific and Middle East Council

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) today announces new 2022 officers and representatives to the AESC Council of Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), representing the leading executive search firms worldwide, today announces new 2022 officers and representatives to the AESC Council of Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The Council consists of elected officers and representatives from AESC Member executive search and leadership advisory firms from across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Louisa Wong, Executive Chair at Global Sage and based in Hong Kong, will serve as Council Chair. Grace Cheng, Country Manager - Greater China at Russell Reynolds Associates and based in Beijing, will serve as Council Vice Chair. Anissa Low, Managing Director, Asia at WittKieffer and based in Singapore, will serve as Council Secretary and Treasurer.

In addition, AESC would like to welcome the following new members to its Council of Asia Pacific and the Middle East: Shalija Dutt, Founder & Chair at Stellar Search and based in Delhi; Sean Garvey, Partner - Head of Technology Industry Sector & CIO Practice at Odgers Berndtson and based in Sydney; Jiyeon Kim, Managing Partner at Signium and based in Seoul; Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Founder & Managing Partner at Multiversal and based in Bengaluru; and Wai-Leong Chan, Partner at Eric Salmon & Partners and based in Singapore.

Louisa Wong, AESC Asia Pacific and the Middle East Council Chair, commented: "The AESC Council of Asia Pacific and the Middle East ensures AESC's ongoing commitment to the highest quality standards in the executive search and leadership consulting profession across the region. I am pleased to collaborate with my fellow Council members and AESC members at large to deliver innovative solutions for our clients in a rapidly changing world."

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "AESC Councils play an important role in adding regional expertise and insight with global innovation on behalf of our association, ensuring clients—no matter where in the world—receive the highest level of service when working with an AESC Member."

The complete 2022 AESC Council of Asia Pacific and the Middle East includes:



Louisa Wong, Global Sage, Chair – Hong Kong

Grace Cheng, Russell Reynolds Associates, Vice Chair – Beijing

Anissa Low, WittKieffer, Secretary and Treasurer – Singapore

Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York

Sonal Agrawal, AltoPartners / Accord India – Mumbai

Aparna Ahuja, Athena Executive Search and Consulting – Delhi

Catherine Andersen, Omera Partners, Chair, Membership & Development – Sydney

Nairouz Bader, The Envision Partnership / IIC Partners – Dubai

Wai-Leong Chan, Eric Salmon & Partners – Singapore

Uday Chawla, TRANSEARCH, Co-Chair, India – New Delhi

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Multiversal – Bengaluru

Rosalind De Sailly, De Sailly Consulting – Sydney

Malcolm Duncan, The Insight Group, Chair, Australia – Sydney

Shalija Dutt, Stellar Search, Chair, Insight & Education – Delhi

Sean Garvey, Odgers Berndtson – Sydney

Cecile Hofer, Amrop Hofer Tan – Singapore

Liz Jones, Fisher Leadership – Melbourne

Wassim Karkabi, Stanton Chase, Chair, Middle East – Dubai

Jiyeon Kim, Signium – Seoul

James Lawrence-Brown, Leathwaite – Hong Kong

Stephen Leavy, Hobson Leavy Executive Search / Panorama – Auckland

Stephen McAlinden, Heidrick & Struggles, Chair, Hong Kong – Hong Kong

Neil Morrison, Boyden – Hong Kong & Singapore

Yen Pin Ng, Sheffield Haworth – Shanghai & Singapore

Phillip Osborne, Kincannon & Reed, Chair, Nomination & Governance – Sydney

Samantha Robinson, InterSearch Middle East – Dubai

Warren Rushbrook, Quinton Anthony – Sydney

K Sudarshan, EMA Partners International – Mumbai

Atul Vohra, TRANSEARCH, Co-Chair, India – New Delhi

Katherine Wang, Fitco-Consulting – Beijing

Jim Whittle, RSR Partners, Chair, Japan – Tokyo

David Wu, GMPTALENT International – Shanghai

Victoria Xiang, Spencer Stuart, Chair, China (excl. HK) – Shanghai

Edwin Yeo, Stanton Chase, Chair, ASEAN – Singapore

About AESC

Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org. For AESC's career service for executive-level candidates, visit bluesteps.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_association_of_executive_search_and_leadership_consultants_aesc_announces_its_2022_asia_pacific_and_middle_east_council/prweb18502006.htm