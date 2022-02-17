Frontieras North America Bolsters Management Team with Appointment of Andrea Moran As Chief Commercial Officer

Industry Veteran Moran Brings More than 30 years of Management Experience to Help Frontieras Commercialize its Processing Technology

Frontieras North America, a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences, today announced the appointment of Andrea Moran as Chief Commercial Officer. Moran brings extensive industry experience to Frontieras, having held executive positions in private equity and consulting firms focused on a wide group of enterprise and commodity-based organizations. In her new role, Moran will report directly to CEO and Co-Founder Matthew McKean and will be responsible for developing and implementing Frontieras' commercialization strategies, mediating critical deals within the commodities sector, and executing the organization's go-to-market strategy.

"Andrea's multifaceted background, which includes management roles within the private equity space, energy sector, and hypergrowth companies, ensures she is well-equipped to help lead Frontieras forward and bring our technology to market," said McKean. "Andrea has proven herself to Frontieras as a consultant since 2017 and we are excited to welcome her to our management team and look forward to working with her directly as she drives the commercialization of Frontieras' first 2.7 million tons per year commercial unit processing plant."

Prior to joining Frontieras, Moran served as Vice President of Business Development for Yield Power Group, LLC and Co-founder and Managing Partner of Enigami Partners, a liaison firm coordinating energy resources, technology, and commerce organizations for investment. While at Yield Power Group and Enigami, Moran completed investment transactions within the energy and infrastructure sector. Moran held leadership positions at Kearney Management Consulting and Parson Consulting. Moran, a native of Chicago, Illinois, graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. in Political Science. Moran continues to give back to the community and serves on Philanthropic Boards, Advisory Boards and Board of Directors of emerging companies. She serves as a mentor to incubators, universities, and individuals.

"I'm thrilled to join the Frontieras team as I believe the company is uniquely positioned to address the energy crisis that is facing the U.S. and the rest of the world," said Moran. "Over the past year Frontieras has been able to develop and test the technology process, validate its yields and demonstrate the ability to process large amounts of hydrocarbons continuously. I'm looking forward to helping Frontieras continue to build on its success and driving value for Frontieras across the energy sector."

About Frontieras

Frontieras North America, a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences (FAS) is a privately held entity formed in 2010 as a private company. FAS holds patents on 5 continents that cover more than 3.7 billion people including the United States and Canada. Frontieras' FASForm™ streamlines the processing of solid hydro carbonaceous materials and maximizes the energy output in each of its three forms: solids, liquids, and gas. FASform is extremely efficient, and products can be delivered to market at or below market comparable prices without relying upon any government subsidies or carbon credits.

