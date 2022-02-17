United Way of Greater Houston joins a growing list of top United Ways adopting StratusLIVE technology to expand their online giving initiatives

StratusLIVE is proud to announce that United Way of Greater Houston selected StratusLIVE Ignite to engage their corporate partners and expand their online giving efforts with a modern, intuitive platform to fuel social investment.

Last year, United Way of Greater Houston began the search for an integrated, online, corporate giving platform that would allow donors and partners to more efficiently have an impact in the community they care about. Their goal was to find an easy-to-use, comprehensive, and fully customizable electronic pledging solution. The new StratusLIVE platform will replace United Way of Greater Houston's legacy system, E-Pledge.

"Our corporate partners look to us as a community resource to apply their employees' talents and resources in the most effective ways. We now have a platform that is fully customizable to a company's philanthropic needs while making it easier for donors to navigate and engage," said Dr. Angel Harris, chief advancement officer. "The new platform can accommodate seasonal and year-round giving in addition to corporate matching and volunteer engagement efforts. We are excited to say that we already have a number of major organizations that have signed on to use the new platform and we are looking forward to our market rollout this month."

United Way of Greater Houston will offer corporate partners the opportunity to transition their employee giving campaigns to the StratusLIVE Ignite CSR platform. United Way will manage the site and local support. Companies interested in learning more can contact abehrman@unitedwayhouston.org.

In 2021, more United Ways than ever before are choosing StratusLIVE to advance the Corporate Social Responsibility goals of their corporate partners and modernize their fundraising efforts. "As a company, we are committed to keeping United Ways competitive and strong in their local regions," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO. "We are thrilled to support United Way of Greater Houston as they expand upon their 100-year history supporting their community."

About United Way of Greater Houston

For nearly 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston has brought together diverse partners and approaches to address the complex challenges holding people back. They are a driving force for good that connects their neighbors with opportunities to thrive. They help their neighbors achieve financial stability. They provide services that support the physical and behavioral health of families and youth along with educational services that expand their skills and horizons. They provide a safety net that catches the most vulnerable. They manage every donation with care to make the greatest impact across the four-county region of Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties. They connect neighbors with help 24/7 through their 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE. For more information, please visit, http://www.unitedwayhouston.org.

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

