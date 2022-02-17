Robyn Ewers Named Practice Leader at Cybersecurity Leadership Search Firm Wolf Hill Group

Newest member of management team is an experienced business & strategy leader

Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company and a national executive search firm focused on cybersecurity, has announced the appointment of Robyn Ewers as Practice Leader. In her new role, Ewers will guide Wolf Hill Group's growth strategy, help hone the company's vision, and expand and enhance its important client relationships.

Ewers comes to Wolf Hill Group after a decade at Seal Shield, where she most recently served as Vice President of Business Development. In that role, Ewers developed and executed highly successful business strategies to deliver new revenue through creating impactful messaging, demand-generation programs, optimal pricing structures, and sales tools. Most of her experience with Seal Shield was focused on healthcare technology, serving major health systems requiring extraordinary security standards. Ewers also led expansion of the company's international territory in strategic growth regions.

Earlier in her career, Ewers served as Contract Associate Development Manager at Martin Gottlieb & Associates, an Allied Recruiter at PPR Healthcare, and a Recruiter at Promed Personnel.

"Robyn's entire career has been built around providing clients with an exceptional experience and that meshes extremely well with our commitment at Slone Partners," said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners, Wolf Hill Group's parent company. "She is a remarkable leader with an outstanding track record in recruiting, business development, and marketing, and she brings the perfect blend of experience, enthusiasm, and energy to take Wolf Hill Group to the next level. We are thrilled to welcome her to our management team."

"I am delighted to join this amazing team and help implement new growth strategies at Wolf Hill Group," said Ewers. "There are tremendous opportunities for us to grow our business at a time when the demand for cybersecurity professionals is booming, and the need for top quality leadership recruiters is greater than ever. I can't wait to make an impact in building talented and diverse teams for our client partners!"

Ewers earned her Bachelor of Arts in Interpersonal Communication from the University of Central Florida. She is a member of Vistage Worldwide and lives in Colorado with her husband and two young sons.

Founded in 2019, Wolf Hill Group is a value-driven organization committed to finding and securing the best cybersecurity and other leadership talent to help organizations thrive. The company places cybersecurity leaders in Director, Vice President, C-Suite, and board positions for companies in industries ranging from banking and insurance to healthcare and transportation, as well as for companies in cybersecurity products and services. Building diverse and robust candidate pools is an important focus as Wolf Hill Group knows diverse workplaces and leadership teams create better companies.

ABOUT WOLF HILL GROUP

Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company, is a national executive search firm focused on cybersecurity. With more than 75 years of leadership recruitment experience among its founders, Wolf Hill Group excels at building cybersecurity leadership teams for family office investors, startups, venture capital, and private equity. We work with small and medium-sized enterprises in almost all sectors, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and public utilities as well as in all market segments of the cybersecurity industry, including OT/ICS, IoT, cloud security, fraud identity, threat intelligence, mobile security, and cybersecurity awareness. In every search Wolf Hill Group delivers the highest standards of quality, integrity, professionalism, and respect. To learn more, visit the website: https://www.wolfhillgroup.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/robyn_ewers_named_practice_leader_at_cybersecurity_leadership_search_firm_wolf_hill_group/prweb18503343.htm