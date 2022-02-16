Harveer Singh accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Harveer Singh, Chief Data Architect & Head of Engineering at Western Union, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

Harveer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Harveer into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Harveer has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Harveer will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Harveer will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"To lead is to learn and to lean is to commune. I am humbled to be able to join this community of successful and respected leaders. I look forward to an enriching experience that can help me further develop my leadership skills," said Harveer Singh.

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/harveer/

Twitter : @Harveer_Singh_ (https://twitter.com/Harveer_Singh_)

