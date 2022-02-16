Bay Crane Companies Acquires Capital City Group Continuing Midwest Expansion with Acquisition of Leading Crane Company

The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Capital City Group, Inc. (Capital City). With this transaction, Bay Crane now ranks in the top 10 largest crane service companies in North America.

The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane), the largest provider of specialty crane and rigging equipment services in the Northeastern United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Capital City Group, Inc. (Capital City). The transaction results in Bay Crane ranking in the top 10 largest crane service companies in North America and operating from 15 full service locations.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Capital City is one of the leading crane and rigging companies in the Midwestern United States. Brian Gibson, the President and shareholder, has been the driving force expanding the business owned by the Gibson family that was founded in 1993 by his father Chet, a crane industry icon.

"We have had an outstanding relationship with Brian and his very talented team for many years," said Kenneth Bernardo, CEO of Bay Crane. "Capital City has clearly demonstrated a track record of growth and best-in-class service they have sustained throughout the business cycles. Brian is a strong leader with a proven track record and we are honored he has chosen to become part of Bay Crane and continue in his role as President of Capital City."

"We are excited to become part of Bay Crane, one of the most successful crane rental companies in the country," said Brian Gibson. "Bay Crane is a premier crane service provider with one of the most modern fleets in the industry. Joining with Bay Crane will enable our company to better service our customers with an increased geographic footprint and broader product offering."

"With the acquisition of Capital City and the recent acquisition of Gatwood Crane in Chicago, we have made a substantial commitment to our expansion into the Midwestern United States," said Bernardo. "Our fleet in this region will include Liebherr models LR 1600, LR 1400, LR 1300, LR 1200, LTR 1220 as well as Tadano GR 1600, GR 1000, GR 150 and GTC 1200. We further enhanced this fleet with several recently added 770 US ton capacity Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1s and will soon be taking delivery of a Liebherr model LTM 1750-9.1. Our unparalleled industry expertise and large diversified fleet ensures that our customers have access to the best state-of-the-art, one-stop-shop for all their crane, rigging, and specialized transportation services."

About The Bay Crane Companies, Inc.

Bay Crane was started in 1939 and has grown to become a leader in crane rental and specialized transportation solutions in the United States. The Bay Crane Companies operate out of seven primary locations in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and in Illinois under Gatwood Crane. Bay Crane is known for its high level of dependable service and its ability to take on the most challenging lifting and heavy hauling jobs while putting safety at the forefront of all that we do.

