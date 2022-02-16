Kevin Greenberg Presents Annual Pennsylvania Election Law Training

More than 100 people participated in an annual review of and training in Pennsylvania election law led by Government Law & Policy Shareholder Kevin Greenberg of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office on Feb. 10.

The signature program welcomed both in-person and remote participants as Greenberg guided attendees in the mechanics and pitfalls of running for elected office in Pennsylvania at the local, state, and federal levels. From basic do's and don'ts for collecting nominating petition signatures through ballot access litigation and sophisticated conversations regarding changes to applicable campaign finance and lobbying laws, Greenberg's training was geared toward would-be candidates, those who would advise them, and other members of the Pennsylvania political bar.

This year's session also discussed ongoing redistricting litigation, current challenges to the vote-by-mail structure, and the dynamics and nuances of the 2020 election cycle and current Pennsylvania redistricting efforts as they impact today's elections. Greenberg shared both the basics of the law and the perspective of an attorney litigating these matters before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The litigation underway has left uncertainty regarding some elementary processes and dates for the current election cycle.

The presentation featured insights from co-presenters Committee of 70 President & CEO Al Schmidt and Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street. Schmidt most recently served as the Republican member of the Philadelphia City Commission, the entity responsible for overseeing elections in Pennsylvania's largest city. He endured direct comments from the former U.S. president in office in 2020 and ensuing death threats against him and his family for resisting calls to alter the 2020 presidential election results in Philadelphia that showed now-President Biden was the clear vote count winner in the city, laying the groundwork for capturing the state's electoral votes and the presidency. Street serves as Democratic chair of the Pennsylvania Senate's State Government Committee and provided first-hand glimpses into conversations and challenges in Harrisburg with redrawing legislative districts in the wake of the most recent U.S. Census.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kevin_greenberg_presents_annual_pennsylvania_election_law_training/prweb18504397.htm