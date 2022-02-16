Military Personnel Can Get a $500 Rebate on Finance/ Lease of Select New Toyota Models

Military personnel in the Santa Maria, California area can get a $500 rebate on the purchase of select new Toyota models.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Toyota of Santa Maria, an automotive dealership in Santa Maria, California, is offering a $500 rebate to military personnel on the purchase of select new Toyota vehicles. This $500 rebate must be used towards the amount due at lease signing or the Capitalized Cost Reduction. Alternatively, in the case of finance, the $500 rebate must be applied toward the down payment. This offer is valid until Feb. 28, 2022, and is extended to eligible U.S. military personnel families as well.
To qualify for the rebate at the time of the purchase or lease, the buyer must meet one of the following criteria:
- The individual is in current active-duty status in the U.S. Military (Navy, Air Force, Army, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard).
- The shopper is a U.S. military inactive reserve that comes under Selected - Reserve, Individual Ready Reserve and Inactive National Guard.
- The buyer is a retiree of the U.S. military or a military veteran within two years of discharge date.
- The car shopper is a household member of an eligible U.S. military personnel.
Drivers interested in taking advantage of this offer can get in touch with Toyota of Santa Maria for more information. They can contact the dealership by dialing 888-875-3850. Buyers can also visit the dealership at 1643 S. Bradley in Santa Maria, California.
