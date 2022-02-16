AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Closes Record-Breaking Year, Helping Nearly 130,000 Borrowers Totaling $36 Billion in Loan Volumne

National Mortgage Lender Serves as Go-To Advocate for Everyday Americans, Providing Capital and Advice to Hundreds of Thousands of Homeowners

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, announced today that it funded more than $36 billion in loan volume in 2021; a 49% increase from 2020. AmeriSave funded nearly 130,000 refinances and purchase loans, representing a 38.6% increase in refinance loans and a 628.5% in purchase loans. Since launching the company in 2002, AmeriSave has helped more than 664,000 borrowers realize the dream of homeownership through the refinance and purchase process, totaling approximately $115 billion in loan volume.

"While we're incredibly proud of how many customers we've helped this past year, we're even more excited for what we can do for them in the coming days and years," said Mike Berte, president and COO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "By staying at the forefront of digital mortgages, AmeriSave continues to serve as a technology leader within the industry, paving the way for record profitability that we're continually investing to expand our offerings and services."

AmeriSave was named #1 by LendingTree for customer satisfaction for the last five consecutive quarters (Q3 2020-Q3 2021), and continues to serve as an advocate for every individual on their path to homeownership and financial success. AmeriSave continues to broaden its services by continually focusing on innovation and adaptability. An intentional disruption that has allowed the AmeriSave team to provide even more savings and benefits directly to customers.

In 2021, AmeriSave launched several new business units to support its customers expanding needs:



AmeriSave Wholesale Mortgage Solutions (AWMS): Launched in June, using exclusive processing and underwriting technology called AUSSIE, AmeriSave has enabled their now more than 750 brokers to consistently close loans in 7 to 10 days. AWMS funded more than $1.3 billion in their first six months of operations making them one of the fastest-growing wholesale lenders in the industry.

AmeriSave Retail Lending: Since August, AmeriSave has been building the company's retail model in local markets across the country to better serve customers who want a retail, in-person experience. In the first four months, AmeriSave Retail established 43 branches, recruited 126 loan officers bringing in $204MM a month in production volume.

AmeriSave Solar: Launched in May, AmeriSave Solar helps customers take control of their rising energy costs by switching to renewable energy. This program has rapidly gained traction, demonstrating the strong consumer appetite for finding a better way to power one's home.

AmeriSave Realty, LLC: Launched in September, AmeriSave Realty makes it easier for customers to find a top real estate agent in their local market, using a national network of trusted and experienced partners. This provides immense value to customers who already trust the AmeriSave team and helps build long-lasting relationships with customers while growing partnerships with successful agents.

In addition, AmeriSave introduced several new customer-centric initiatives this past year:



RefiNow helps lower-income homeowners who still haven't taken advantage of the near historic low rates and refinanced by offering a credit for out-of-pocket appraisal fees.

A fully, immersive Spanish-language experience to assist customers in their native language and ensure all homeowners can benefit from AmeriSave's low rates, streamlined application process and excellent customer service

Lock and Shop offers home buyers the opportunity to shop around for a home with peace of mind. This program helps buyers know not only what they can afford but also gives them the freedom of finding their dream home without worrying about a fluctuating rate.

The AmeriSave Certified Approval Letter, often referred to as the second-best thing to a cash offer, provides buyers a competitive advantage over other buyers.

"2022 welcomes AmeriSave's 20-year anniversary, so it's off to an exciting start. We're very proud of the path AmeriSave has paved during the last 20 years and we're just as enthusiastic about what the future holds," continues Berte.

Known as a pioneer of digital origination, AmeriSave makes it easy to execute the loan process online and offers low rates for its different products, including conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, and USDA loans. Many AmeriSave customers choose to "self-serve" all or most of their loan transactions with its intuitive software that drives speed and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. In turn, AmeriSave passes this savings along to thousands of customers each month in the form of low rates.

To learn more about AmeriSave or apply for available positions, please visit https://www.amerisave.com/.

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, Equal Housing Lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.

