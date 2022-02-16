RawVoice / Blubrry Podcast CIO Angelo Mandato to Leave Blubrry

Blubrry Podcast CIO Angelo Mandato to Leave Company

It is with great sadness that Blubrry Podcasting announces that after 16+ years of service, Angelo Mandato has resigned from his position as Chief Information Officer at RawVoice / Blubrry Podcasting. Angelo has been a crucial part of Blubrry's evolution, a dedicated employee and one of five directors that helped create and sustain Blubrry's brand. He will be deeply missed, but we will be eternally grateful for his contributions to not only Blubrry Podcasting, but all of podcasting.

His tenure with the company started when the company was founded and was the very first paid employee. During his time with the organization as CIO, Angelo led the development of the platform that encompasses Blubrry Podcasting today.

We at RawVoice / Blubrry Podcasting – including Todd, Brian, Barry, Mike, MacKenzie, Jeff, Lena, Dave, Ben, Aaron H., Aaron M., Cathy, Shawn, Chau, Mandy, Grant, Jonathan, Melanie, Vernon – are incredibly grateful to Angelo for sharing the past 16 years with us as well as his skills and immense contributions to our organization. We wish him the absolute best in all his future plans and endeavors.

Todd Cochrane, CEO

About Us:

A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

