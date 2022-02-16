Ingenovis Health's Betty Wageman Named to SIA Staffing 100 – North America

Ingenovis Health Chief Commercial Officer Betty Wageman named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Staffing 100 – North America list.

The SIA Staffing 100 – North America list, published for the tenth time by Staffing Industry Analysts, honors the best and brightest of the industry. Sponsored by Indeed, it comprises men and women who navigated a tumultuous 2021 and are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions. The North America list will be printed in Staffing Industry Review magazine's January/February 2022 issue, as well as online.

"For over 20 years, Betty has impacted the healthcare staffing industry in tremendous ways. She has been a devoted driver of excellence in delivery for our clients and MSP partners experiencing staffing shortages in challenging and volatile situations, from strikes to COVID, and has imparted decades of wisdom on those around her as she mentors leaders to get to the next level of their careers," said Bart Valdez, chief executive officer of Ingenovis Health. "In the formation of Ingenovis Health last year, Betty was a key driver, stewarding each brand in the new company to maintain its unique value proposition and set industry standards for world-class leadership at every level to foster growth in the next generation of leaders."

In her role as President of Fastaff and Chief Commercial Officer of Ingenovis Health, Wageman has set and driven successful achievement of ambitious goals and growth for all brands in the portfolio, and ensured an enhanced level of service for healthcare and hospital system clients. Her commitment to a culture of collaboration, transparency and determination is an example for leaders at every level of the organization, and a foundational principle in her success helping clients navigate the rapidly changing cycles within the healthcare industry.

Wageman's colleague Michelle Filipkowski, Senior Vice President of trustaff Client Services was recognized on the 2021 SIA Global Power Women in Staffing, while Ingenovis Health COO Laurie Reichert was named to the 2020 Global 150 Women in Staffing list.

To learn more about Ingenovis Health, visit http://www.ingenovishealth.com.

About Ingenovis Health

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare combining the power of industry-leading staffing firms and innovative technology to advance delivery of experienced clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include trustaff, Fastaff Travel Nursing, U.S. Nursing Corporation, HealthCare Support and CardioSolution.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

