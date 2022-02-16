Rhode Island American Innovation $1 Coin Products Available February 23

Products include coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

Rolls and bags containing the first American Innovation $1 Coin of 2022 will go on sale February 23 at noon EST. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Rhode Island. The following packaging options from the United States Mint (Mint) facilities in Philadelphia and Denver will be available:



PRODUCT CODE: 22GRA, PRODUCT OPTION: 25-Coin Roll–P, PRICE: $34.50

PRODUCT CODE: 22GRE, PRODUCT OPTION: 25-Coin Roll–D, PRICE: $34.50

PRODUCT CODE: 22GBA, PRODUCT OPTION: 100-Coin Bag–P, PRICE: $117.50

PRODUCT CODE: 22GBE, PRODUCT OPTION: 100-Coin Bag–D, PRICE: $117.50

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation® $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America's ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The Rhode Island American Innovation $1 Coin recognizes naval architect Nathanael Herreshoff's famous Reliance yacht, which incorporated numerous technical innovations when it was built in 1891. The coin's reverse design depicts the famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene. Inscriptions include "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "RHODE ISLAND." The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Dennis Friel and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse (heads) of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions "IN GOD WE TRUST" and "$1." It also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin's edge are "2022," the mint mark, and "E PLURIBUS UNUM."

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Rhode Island American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page.

American Innovation $1 Coin products are also available for purchase through the Mint's Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit American Innovation $1 Enrollments | US Mint Catalog Online to learn more.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available at: https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 23, 2022, at noon EST.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice. Please use the United States Mint catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rhode_island_american_innovation_1_coin_products_available_february_23/prweb18504043.htm