Locals can now take advantage of shopping for a new Lexus right from the comfort of their own homes, including test drives and financing
PHOENIX (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Many people have busy schedules, work from home (or both), and perhaps do not like the traditional car-buying process. To bring convenience to potential customers, Earnhardt Lexus has begun the "No Bull Express", which is a process that allows clients to do the entire car-buying process right from home.
Customers can shop online, and when ready have the car brought to them for a test drive. Buyers can negotiate a price remotely, and even get an appraisal on a trade-in. When a car is selected for purchase and a price is secured, financing is available online as well. Earnhardt Lexus delivers the vehicle right to the customer's home when the car is ready.
A wide range of Lexus vehicles is available through this program, including sedans, sports cars, and SUVs. This new service from Earnhardt Lexus gives customers more flexibility in their new car purchases than ever before, as well as putting valuable time back into their days.
Those looking for information on this experience in service and convenience, as well as on all other facets of buying a Lexus in Phoenix, Arizona, can visit the dealership website, http://www.earnhardtlexus.com. Those seeking to speak with a person can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 480-807-9700.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/earnhardt_lexus_offers_at_home_shopping_test_driving_financing_and_delivery_for_local_online_shoppers/prweb18497789.htm
