Sustainable Fashion Designer & Influencer Make Bold Statement Against Fast Fashion at New York Fashion Week

Influencer Lexy Silverstein Wears Dress Designed by Natalia.Trevino at NYFW that says F*ck Fast Fashion

Two up-and-coming sustainable fashion influencers decided to take advantage of one of the most prestigious Fashion Weeks in the world to send a strong message: F*ck Fast Fashion. Lexy Silverstein, a sustainable fashion advocate and influencer, collaborated with sustainable fashion designer Natalia Trevino Amaro on a dress with the bold four-letter announcement for New York Fashion Week 2022.

@Natalia.Trevino designed and created the statement-making dress for the collaboration. The white long-sleeved jersey knit dress is made from leftover sweatshirt material. The add-on feathers and letters were sourced in Los Angeles' fashion district. The end product was an upscale design with the words F*ck Fast Fashion on the back. This dress was 100% sustainable and the cut-offs and leftovers from it will be recycled into something new in Trevino Amaro's studio in Indiana.

"The dress was definitely eye-catching from the front but it was when I turned around that it made a serious impact. It took a second for people to take in the blunt statement, F*ck Fast Fashion, but once it registered, I got a lot of people coming up to me, from both the fashion industry and from the streets of New York, to show support for our rebellion against fast fashion. It was nice to know many people are aware of its devastating impact on the environment," says Lexy Silverstein.

@LexySilverstein started her fashion blog, eLEXYfy.com at age 13. Growing up she lived for clothing of all kinds, no matter how it was manufactured. But over time, she learned about fashion's dark side. According to studies, the fashion industry is responsible for more annual carbon emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. Silverstein describes her journey in Confessions of a Former Fast Fashion Addict. She's studying fashion at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in downtown LA. She still loves clothes but her wardrobe now consists of thrifted, borrowed or rented clothing from Nuuly. She tries to educate her Gen Z peers about sustainable fashion through her blog, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube and her Podcast,eLEXYfy, The Place for Fashion. She actually connected with Trevino Amaro after she interviewed the designer for the podcast.

@Natalia.Trevino started designing clothes in high school and after graduating from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in May 2020, launched her sustainable fashion brand a month later. Trevino Amaro's mission is to create timeless classic pieces while keeping ethics and sustainability at the core of her brand.

"Fast fashion chases seasonal trends and often results in overproduction, low retail prices, massive waste, poor working conditions and a very negative impact on our planet. I use either deadstock and thrifted materials or remnants and scraps to make all my clothing. I also recycle all my cut-offs into other designs," says Trevino Amaro. "I do use some natural fiber fabrics as long as they are biodegradable and dyed with eco-friendly, non-toxic dyes. Inclusivity and diversity is also important to me so I am working on inclusive clothing sizes and with a group of diverse models".

Natalia Trevino Amaro and Lexy Silverstein collaborated most recently during a photoshoot in LA for Trevino Amaro's latest made-to-order line that will be launched on her website February 17th at 5 PM EST.

About @Lexy Silverstein:

Lexy Silverstein is a sustainable fashion blogger, Instagram advocate and influencer. Lexy is currently studying fashion merchandising and marketing at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. She's a brand ambassador for Remake, Nordstrom, Nuuly and several other sustainable brands. Lexy is also a Social Media Executive for Red Carpet Green Dress™. Lexy writes about sustainable fashion on her blog, eLEXYfy.com and interviews influencers, designers and advocates about this important topic on her podcast, eLEXYfy, The Place for Fashion.

About @Natalia.Trevino Amaro:

Natalia Trevino Amaro is a sustainable fashion designer and influencer. After getting her degree in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, she started her namesake brand, Natalia Trevino Amaro. The brand offers made-to-order pieces created from a variety of sustainable materials, most commonly deadstock. Additionally, she has a zero-waste policy in her studio and makes sure every piece of textile waste gets repurposed, no matter how small. Natalia also has a YouTube channel in which she shares the behind the scenes of her brand to try to create transparency and share the ins and outs of the fashion industry. Furthermore, she also launched a podcast called Unfiltered Fashion Talks where she talks with other people in the fashion industry about anything and everything fashion-related. Aside from her brand and podcast, she also shares her own personal journey with sustainability on her personal Instagram.

