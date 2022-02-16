CGTN America: IOC President Congratulates CMG for "Unprecedented" Results in Winter Olympics Coverage, Awards CMG President IOC President's Trophy

The size of China's audience for the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing set a record, and in record time. More than a half billion people in China have watched the games – less than one week after the opening ceremony, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

CGTN America releases "IOC President congratulates CMG for ‘unprecedented' results in Winter Olympics coverage awards CMG President IOC President's Trophy"

The size of China's audience for the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing set a record, and in record time. More than a half billion people in China have watched the games – less than one week after the opening ceremony, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). By Friday February 11, more than 2.05 billion hours of Olympics coverage had been watched on TV in China. That's 15 percent more than the viewership for the entire PyeongChang and Sochi games combined, the IOC said.

For these "unprecedented audience figures," IOC President Thomas Bach congratulated the China Media Group (CMG) for its contribution to the successful media coverage of the Beijing Winter Games.

Bach awarded CMG President Shen Haixiong the IOC President's Trophy. The IOC commissioned the trophy – called "The Sky is the Limit" – from renowned New York-based artist, Alexander Krivosheiw. It is an abstract sculpture that represents the growth, achievement, and victory of an Olympic gold medalist.

The IOC and CMG have extended their partnership through 2032. CMG has been broadcasting the Olympic Games since the 1980s through the Asia Broadcast Union. CMG acquired the broadcast rights directly from the IOC, starting with the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

In October 2021, CMG launched the CCTV Olympic Channel – the world's first 24/7, 4K Ultra HD sports channel. It promotes the Olympic Movement in China, Olympic values, and enables Chinese fans to follow their favorite sports and athletes year-round, 24 hours a day.

This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

