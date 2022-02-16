Emergency Needs Grants Available For Local Agencies from Frederick County Coalition

Nonprofit and government organizations serving Frederick County have an opportunity to receive immediate Federal funding
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Nonprofit and government organizations serving Frederick County have an opportunity to receive immediate Federal funding for basic emergency needs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program's National Board awarded $59,179 to the Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless for emergency basic needs. Funding is provided through a grant program of the Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, this year, funds in the amount of $182,089 are available under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA-R) to provide assistance to those most economically impacted by COVID-19. Funds will be awarded to agencies/organizations serving individuals in need in the following categories:
- Food services (including congregate meals, food purchases and home delivery, e.g. Meals on Wheels)
- Cleaning supplies for shelters and feeding sites
- Small equipment purchase under $300
- Rent/Mortgage/Utility assistance
- Mass shelter, including emergency off-site hotel/motel lodging
Agencies may include a request for administrative funds, up to 2% of the total request. (For example, a request of $1,000 may include $20 for administrative expenses and $980 for the other categories listed above.)
Applications must be received in hardcopy or email by Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Please note that only agency applications will be accepted; individuals are not eligible to apply.
Eligible applicants must be a nonprofit or government organization, provide services and use other agency resources in the area in which they want funding, and practice nondiscrimination. Applicants must demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency shelter and assistance programs. All awarded funds must be used by April 1, 2023.
FCCH Grants Committee is responsible for determining which agencies and organizations can receive this money. It monitors the programs that receive the funds and provides accountability reporting to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program's National Board.
FCCH is made up of members of local nonprofit organizations, public agencies and residents. For an application or to learn more about this funding opportunity, contact Kathryn Welty at 301-606-0753 or kfwelty@gmail.com.
Applications must be delivered by hard copy or email by Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, to:
Elizabeth Y. Day
The Community Foundation of Frederick County
312 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Or via email to: b.day@FrederickCoutyGives.org
