AdventHealth Carrollwood establishes a new unit dedicated to treating patients with COVID

The unique space is designed to provide the safest level of high-quality care in Hillsborough County

Today, leaders at AdventHealth Carrollwood announced plans to modernize an existing patient care unit, outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, to provide the highest level of care for patients with COVID. The unit conversion is part of an $11.9 million investment that is jointly funded by AdventHealth and Hillsborough County and will strengthen the hospital's ability to respond to future COVID surges.

"We are deeply committed to providing a higher standard of care to our patients no matter the circumstances. We've adapted robust care models to be adequately prepared for patients with COVID throughout the various surges we've endured," said Erika Skula, President and CEO at AdventHealth Carrollwood. "This partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission shows the kind of health care impact we have in our community and will allow our team of world-class experts to continue providing the highest quality of care to the community."

The 10,680 square foot space for the dedicated COVID unit will be located on an existing unit in the hospital and will be equipped with technological and structural advancements to assist staff in providing elevated care for COVID patients. Some of the additions to the unit will include:



Converting 25 private patient rooms to provide increased infection control and further enhance the nationally recognized safety features at the facility.

Outfitting all 25 patient rooms with negative pressure to reduce exposure to airborne illnesses.

Improving monitoring capabilities that will allow team members to streamline care more efficiently and safely.

"Our team members took COVID-19 head-on, learned new procedures, asked lots of questions, and adapted to the rapid change in clinical information," said Charity Carlisle, Chief Nursing Officer at AdventHealth Carrollwood. "This dedicated unit will allow us to elevate patient outcomes for the Hillsborough County community."

The construction of the AdventHealth Carrollwood COVID unit is part of an ongoing commitment to expand services and provide expert care to the growing Tampa Bay community.

About AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Carrollwood is a 119-bed hospital located in West Hillsborough County. The hospital is a member of the faith based AdventHealth System, providing a connected system of care in nearly a dozen states with close to 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites. The hospital offers nationally recognized and award-winning care, evidenced by earning a 5-Star Rating in Overall Hospital Quality from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), 13 consecutive "A" Hospital Safety Grades from the Leapfrog Group, and multiple Joint Commission certifications including Shoulder Replacement, Primary Stroke Center, Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee Replacement and Tampa Bay's only Joint Commission Certified Spine Surgery program. The hospital provides a wide variety of services including heart care, spine and orthopedics, bariatrics, wound care, robotic technology, two 24/7 emergency rooms with online scheduling, in Carrollwood and Westchase, and much more. With a focus on whole-person care, skilled and compassionate caregivers provide individualized care for body, mind, and spirit. To learn more about the hospital's services, visit AdventHealthCarrollwood.com.

