Tropical Fruit Box Offers Premium Option to Mexican Avocados Right to Your Door

Exclusive Desbry® Tropical Avocados Ready to Replace Your Hass

Tropical Fruit Box, the leading online purveyor of tropical and exotic fruits and roots from around the world, offers ample supply of its Desbry® Tropical Avocado for immediate shipping, when customers may be experiencing low inventory of the Mexican variety and foreseen higher prices. With the current U.S. government suspension of avocado imports from Mexico, consumers can continue to purchase and enjoy larger, Tropical Avocados from the Dominican Republic this winter, and from Florida as spring approaches.

Grown and distributed by parent company WP Produce Corporation, headquartered in Miami, Florida, Desbry® premium-quality Tropical Avocados remain green when ripe, are about three times larger than the smaller Hass variety, have a sturdier texture, and stay fresh longer after being cut (slower to oxidize and turn brown).

The impending shortage of Mexican avocados is happening during peak season for Tropical Avocados, so consumers will not have to do without their favorite avocado recipes, as well as try new ones, while the Mexico suspension lingers.

"With hundreds of avocado varieties available worldwide, these big, gorgeous and unique yet familiar Desbry® Tropical Avocados delight foodies and families year-round," states Desiree Pardo Morales, founder and president of Tropical Fruit Box. "Our fruit is premium quality, and we always look forward to introducing it to avocado-loving consumers."

Desbry® Tropical Avocados are great for slicing and dicing, salads, sandwiches, pico de gallo, ceviche, toast, and even smoothies. They spread very easily with their buttery and creamy smooth texture.

Recipes and usage suggestions for Desbry® Tropical Avocados can be found on the Tropical Fruit Box Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/tropicalfruitboxusa

About Tropical Fruit Box

Tropical Fruit Box is a women-powered small business that grows and procures tropical and exotic fruits and delivers them right to customers' doorsteps. From tree to table, all fruits and roots are grown at local family farms in the fertile soils of Florida, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean as well as tropical regions of Asia and Africa. The company's quality-driven, farmer family partners have been growing the same produce for generations.

