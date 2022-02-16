Chris Jackman Lawyer and Founder of The Jackman Law Firm Announces $250K Settlement for Client Injured at Construction Site

Chris Jackman, lawyer and founder of The Jackman Law Firm recently obtained a quarter million-dollar settlement for a client badly injured while working on a construction project in the state of Washington.
SEATTLE (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Chris Jackman, lawyer and founder of The Jackman Law Firm recently obtained a quarter-million-dollar settlement for a client badly injured while working on a construction project in the state of Washington. Jackman has a long and successful track record of litigating construction site accident cases. In this case, Jackman obtained $250,000 for a worker from Snohomish County, Washington who was carrying seventy pounds of lumber on his shoulder and fell over ten feet, incurring substantial medical bills and lost wages. The complaint (Case No. 21-2-02208-8) was filed at The Superior Court of Washington for King County.
In May 2019, the victim was employed by a local construction company as a framer, building an assisted living facility for senior citizens at the time of his injury. The injuries from his fall left the plaintiff paralyzed from the waist down.
The case was hard-fought and litigated for nearly a year, with many expert witnesses deposed and interviewed. Shortly before trial, Jackman was able to negotiate an advantageous settlement for his client. Jackman's client was thrilled with the outcome and relieved to obtain such a large amount of money and turn the page on this painful chapter of his life.
"We are very grateful for the satisfactory resolution of this matter and seeing my client receive well-deserved compensation for his serious injuries and the ability to pay his substantial medical bills and expenses for rehabilitation," says Jackman. "As a lawyer, this is what we work for every day, a commitment to justice, fairness, and compassion for our clients."
About Chris Jackman - and Founder of The Jackman Law Firm, PLLC
Chris Jackman is the founder and managing partner of The Jackman Law Firm, PLLC. He has been privileged to help people obtain fair compensation from the negligence and wrongdoing of others.
His practice is focused on litigation in serious personal injury matters, as well as specializing in family law. A tireless and dedicated advocate, Jackman has built a career trying difficult cases and winning justice for his clients in court. He has tried dozens of cases in federal, district, and state superior courts in Washington State and he has arbitrated many other cases.
As the managing attorney of The Aberdeen Law Firm, where his practice focuses on family law, Chris Jackman has helped countless people achieve their goals and find a resolution. Jackman has considerable experience and a deep understanding of the nuances of Washington state law as it pertains to family law matters and he has a long track record of success.
Super Lawyers Magazine has recognized him as a rising star in 2015 and 2016. Always available to his clients, he believes in treating his clients like family and building a relationship of trust and understanding through their recovery and trial.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/chris_jackman_lawyer_and_founder_of_the_jackman_law_firm_announces_250k_settlement_for_client_injured_at_construction_site/prweb18501640.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.