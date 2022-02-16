Chris Jackman Lawyer and Founder of The Jackman Law Firm Announces $250K Settlement for Client Injured at Construction Site

Chris Jackman, lawyer and founder of The Jackman Law Firm recently obtained a quarter million-dollar settlement for a client badly injured while working on a construction project in the state of Washington.

Chris Jackman, lawyer and founder of The Jackman Law Firm recently obtained a quarter-million-dollar settlement for a client badly injured while working on a construction project in the state of Washington. Jackman has a long and successful track record of litigating construction site accident cases. In this case, Jackman obtained $250,000 for a worker from Snohomish County, Washington who was carrying seventy pounds of lumber on his shoulder and fell over ten feet, incurring substantial medical bills and lost wages. The complaint (Case No. 21-2-02208-8) was filed at The Superior Court of Washington for King County.

In May 2019, the victim was employed by a local construction company as a framer, building an assisted living facility for senior citizens at the time of his injury. The injuries from his fall left the plaintiff paralyzed from the waist down.

The case was hard-fought and litigated for nearly a year, with many expert witnesses deposed and interviewed. Shortly before trial, Jackman was able to negotiate an advantageous settlement for his client. Jackman's client was thrilled with the outcome and relieved to obtain such a large amount of money and turn the page on this painful chapter of his life.

"We are very grateful for the satisfactory resolution of this matter and seeing my client receive well-deserved compensation for his serious injuries and the ability to pay his substantial medical bills and expenses for rehabilitation," says Jackman. "As a lawyer, this is what we work for every day, a commitment to justice, fairness, and compassion for our clients."

About Chris Jackman - and Founder of The Jackman Law Firm, PLLC

Chris Jackman is the founder and managing partner of The Jackman Law Firm, PLLC. He has been privileged to help people obtain fair compensation from the negligence and wrongdoing of others.

His practice is focused on litigation in serious personal injury matters, as well as specializing in family law. A tireless and dedicated advocate, Jackman has built a career trying difficult cases and winning justice for his clients in court. He has tried dozens of cases in federal, district, and state superior courts in Washington State and he has arbitrated many other cases.

As the managing attorney of The Aberdeen Law Firm, where his practice focuses on family law, Chris Jackman has helped countless people achieve their goals and find a resolution. Jackman has considerable experience and a deep understanding of the nuances of Washington state law as it pertains to family law matters and he has a long track record of success.

Super Lawyers Magazine has recognized him as a rising star in 2015 and 2016. Always available to his clients, he believes in treating his clients like family and building a relationship of trust and understanding through their recovery and trial.

