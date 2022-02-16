Leading Home Health Provider, Interim HealthCare, Announces AxisCare as Preferred Home Care Software Vendor

After a 15-month vetting process, one of the nation's most established home care providers, Interim HealthCare, has chosen AxisCare as the preferred software solution for scheduling, marketing, billing, payroll, and EVV management for all of their non-medical franchises.

Interim HealthCare, the longest-operating nationwide home care company in the United States, has selected award-winning home care software provider, AxisCare Software, as the preferred software vendor for their personal care agencies. The decision was made after Interim HealthCare performed the most extensive vendor analysis in the company's history, which included a 12-month pilot program.

AxisCare Software was ultimately determined to be the preferred home care software solution for their agencies providing non-medical care after the in-depth evaluation which contained more than thirty-eight key requirements, multiple rounds of reviews, and an evaluation of references, future innovation capabilities, financial stability and more.

AxisCare's state-of-the-art scheduling and management platform will provide Interim Healthcare's non-medical agencies with back office and point-of-care solutions such as built-in marketing, scheduling, billing & payroll, business intelligence, payment processing, EVV compliance, and more.

The review took place with participation from Interim HealthCare owners with the goal of finding the highest value, the best performance, and the strongest support available in the home health software industry.

"We are thrilled to select AxisCare as a preferred vendor", says Jim Glueck, CIO of Interim HealthCare. "The partnership we have established with AxisCare aligns with our goal of business growth through smart innovation and seamless support. We are confident that AxisCare's robust solution will enable successful operations across our care continuum and grow with us in the future."

Many existing franchisees have already switched to AxisCare and many more are anticipated to make the move over the next few months. As Dexter Borbe, owner of Interim HealthCare of Bellevue, states: "Switching to AxisCare was one of the best decisions I've made for my franchise."

"It is an honor to be chosen as Interim's personal care preferred software vendor," says Todd Allen, AxisCare's CEO. "Interim HealthCare has an incredible leadership team, and a very diverse service offering across their network. Utilizing AxisCare's multi-service and multi-payer management tools will help transform their operations and empower them to provide better care - from personal care to Medicaid to staffing, etc. I am looking forward to working with them for many years to come."

"The transition to AxisCare has helped with improved efficiencies for my office staff from the ease of scheduling to keeping track of all communication between office, staff, referral sources and clients," states Cathy Olsen, owner of multiple Interim HealthCare locations in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Interim HealthCare

Founded in 1966 as First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Ranked #1 for the third year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions, and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care, and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit http://www.interimhealthcare.com.

About AxisCare

AxisCare Software is an all-in-one scheduling and management software, serving non-medical home care agencies across all 50 states and 8 countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and other 3rd-Party Billing integrations, their user-friendly platform helps agencies keep track of visits, manage their caregivers, and grow their business.

Recently named a category leader in the home care software space by both G2Crowd and GetApp, their industry-leading tools include a GPS mobile app, custom reporting, drag-and-drop scheduling, caregiver chat, hospitalization tracking, medication reminders, payment processing with next-day funding, built-in marketing, business intelligence, EVV, and more. For more information, they can be reached at sales@axiscare.com or by visiting AxisCare Software.

