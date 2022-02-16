ProMach Acquires TechniBlend, a Leading Supplier of Beverage and Liquid Processing Systems

Deal strengthens ProMach's expanding capabilities in the processing solutions market to complement their robust packaging machinery portfolio and provide complete turnkey solutions across the entire production line

ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging machinery solutions, announced today that it has acquired TechniBlend, a leading provider of engineered process systems for the liquid processing industry. The addition of TechniBlend significantly expands ProMach's processing technologies portfolio, enhancing ProMach's capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.

Founded in 2008, TechniBlend provides a full suite of high-quality, technologically advanced liquid processing machinery and services across numerous market segments including food, dairy, chemicals, and household and personal care products. Their main area of expertise though is in the beverage processing market, providing solutions for beverages ranging from hot to cold, carbonated to non-carbonated, and alcoholic to non-alcoholic. Engineered solutions include deaerators, batching and blending systems, carbonation systems, nitrogenation systems, proofing systems, alcohol separation systems, degassing systems, flash pasteurization systems, can filling and seaming systems, clean-in-place systems, and more to help customers successfully bring their ready-to-drink beverages to market. TechniBlend also provides engineering services and complete turnkey liquid manufacturing systems to help customers in applications ranging from vitamin water, soft drinks, teas, coffees, and juices to craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzer, kombucha, and much more. TechniBlend also operates a subsidiary brand ProBrew, a leading supplier of technologically advanced brewing processing equipment to help customers in the craft beverage space improve their processes and grow their independent, artisan brands across local and national markets.

"We're pleased to welcome the TechniBlend and ProBrew teams to ProMach," said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. "With the addition of TechniBlend, ProMach now has a very comprehensive portfolio of liquid food and beverage processing technologies that includes our Statco-DSI, Allpax, and Stock product brands. This is another strong step towards becoming the total solutions provider for customers across North America who are looking for a trusted partner to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"ProMach continues to expand further upstream on the production line," added Mr. Anderson, "which means customers can start and end their journey with ProMach to commission a successful line from processing to packaging. And when you layer in ProMach's strong individual product brands and expertise across nearly all parts of the packaging line, from filling to palletizing, coupled with our foundation of customer service excellence, the value of partnering with ProMach becomes clear. I am excited to work with the outstanding senior leadership team at TechniBlend as they continue developing new innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and growing their already successful business to even greater heights."

Waukesha, Wisconsin-based TechniBlend and its entire staff are joining the ProMach team. Current TechniBlend President, Derek Deubel, will join ProMach as Vice President and General Manager of TechniBlend. ProMach will continue to invest in TechniBlend's team, brands, products, services, facility, and research and development efforts to further advance its position as a leader in processing technologies.

"ProMach and TechniBlend bring together two organizations that share a common vision for the future and what it means to fully support our customers," said Mr. Deubel. "This is an outstanding opportunity for TechniBlend customers to benefit from ProMach's portfolio of solutions and for current ProMach customers to access more options to streamline their processing operations. I'm very excited for both our customers' and our employees' participation in the next chapter of the TechniBlend story and I strongly believe with ProMach we have an ideal partner to help us continue our incredible growth. We are looking forward to working with the entire ProMach team to continue this journey we embarked on nearly 15 years ago."

ProMach has grown over the past decade into a leading single-source provider of high-performance processing and packaging lines. It provides stand-alone machines, engineering services, and turnkey integrated systems for many of the world's most recognized brands, with more than 40 best-in-class equipment product brands sold and supported around the globe. It continues to add complementary packaging and processing machinery solutions to advance its turnkey systems capabilities.

For more information about TechniBlend please call them at +1 (262) 484-4090 or visit them online at http://www.TechniBlend.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class processing and packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize processing and packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com.

