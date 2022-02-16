Ensurem Partners with Lifestyle Icon to Support Seniors in Living Their Best Life

Aging well means living well. With minor adjustments to one's daily routine, along with a positive attitude and the right Medicare plan, older adults can continue to live their best life, regardless of their age or current health conditions. CEO Dave Rich encourages seniors to seek options to support their changing lifestyles and consider their Medicare solutions.

Research shows Americans are living longer, but not necessarily healthier lives. Eighty percent of adults 65 and older have at least one chronic health condition, while 68% have two or more comorbidities. (1) "For many older adults, our lifestyles can change after we retire and then continue to change from year to year," says Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem, Florida-based insurance technology, and product distribution firm, "The key to living a healthy balanced life despite those changes, is to find solutions that work for you."

Regular doctor visits and management of chronic conditions are a vital investment to your health and wellbeing, especially as you age, notes Rich. Still, it's only one facet to living a healthier balanced life. That's why, in addition to matching seniors with Medicare health insurance solutions that allow them to see their doctor consistently, Ensurem has partnered with Denise Austin, a healthy living icon.

A 40-year wellness ambassador, Austin has sold more than 24 million exercise videos and DVDs. She is a best-selling author, creator of Fit Over 50 Magazine, and a champion for people who aspire to live their best life, regardless of their age or current health conditions.

"Ensurem has long been a supporter of empowering seniors with Medicare education and matching them with health insurance plan options that meet their unique health and budget needs," says Rich. "Our partnership with Denise Austin allows us to extend our reach and provide seniors with more options to allow them to live their best life, regardless of their age or current health conditions."

"It's not about what a senior can or cannot do. It's about understanding what works for them and making real, meaningful lifestyle choices. Eating well, staying active, and maintaining a positive attitude are key factors to living your best life," explains Austin.

Medicare and You

Seniors, says Rich, can obtain a certain amount of assistance in making these lifestyle changes from their healthcare providers, given that Original Medicare offers coverage for a wide range of preventive tests and services.(4) Some Medicare Advantage plans, Rich notes, go well beyond these preventive measures, covering gym memberships, massages, acupuncture, healthy food cards, over-the-counter benefits, and more.

Coverage and premiums for these plans vary from region to region, Rich points out, so seniors interested in lifestyle support should speak with someone knowledgeable in the field to understand their options. Should covered seniors wish to change their 2022 Medicare Advantage plan, he notes, they are free to do so. During the current Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, which ends March 31, Medicare Advantage beneficiaries can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or leave the program altogether and enroll in Original Medicare. (5)

With the guidance of a lifestyle expert like Denise Austin, who herself turns 65 this month,(6) seniors can enjoy the benefits of better health, better nutrition, a more positive outlook, and attain a more fulfilling and health-oriented lifestyle. "Growing older can be a blessing, not a burden," says Rich. "With the right support, older Americans can better enjoy their individual lives and simultaneously improve the nation's overall state of health—a win for all concerned."

"I chose to partner with Ensurem because, like me, they care about helping people," says Austin. "My Ensurem agent, Andy, was amazing! He walked me through my options and, rather than push me to buy something I didn't need, Andy recommended I stay with my current plan as it was better for my lifestyle. That's the Ensurem difference!"

About Ensurem:

Ensurem, headquartered in Largo, FL, is a leading technology and product distribution company serving carriers and consumers within the massive U.S. senior market. The company offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, vision, dental, hospital indemnity, and final expense insurance. It also provides end-to-end solutions for carriers, including product development, digital marketing, and consumer-centric insurance technologies. For more information, please visit ensurem.com.

