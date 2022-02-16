A Toyota dealership in Columbia, Tennessee, offers the 2022 Toyota Highlander on sale.

Toyota enthusiasts looking for a practical, comfortable and stylish SUV can now opt for the 2022 Toyota Highlander available at Roberts Toyota in Columbia, Tennessee. Both the 2022 Toyota Highlander and the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid are available at 2.49% APR financing for 60 months. This offer is valid until Feb. 28, 2022.

Prospective buyers can opt for the hybrid powertrain or gasoline engine, depending on the model. With a combined net engine power of 243 hp, the 2.5-liter L4HV engine guarantees a smoother ride. When it comes to power and confidence, there is no beating the 3.5-liter V6 engine that pushes out 295 hp at 6,600 rpm and has a torque rating of 263 lb.-ft. at 4,700 rpm. To offer customers capability on varied terrains, the Highlander features Multi-Terrain Select on its all-wheel-drive models. They can choose between mud and sand, rock and dirt, snow and normal modes for enhanced traction.

Featuring a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with dynamic navigation, customers will reach their destination with ease. It also features compatibility with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. With Wi-Fi Connect, interested shoppers can turn their Highlander into a hotspot with 4G connectivity. The Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ includes a Pre-Collision System with Low-Light Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Automatic High Beams ensuring utmost safety.

To learn more about the 2022 Toyota Highlander or schedule a test drive, customers can visit the dealership at 1027 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN 38401, United States or log on to the dealership's website https://www.robertstoyota.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/roberts_toyota_has_welcomed_the_2022_toyota_highlander_to_its_inventory/prweb18498984.htm