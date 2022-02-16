Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston/Canton Completes Custom Renovation

The hotel's public spaces were completely reimagined to bring guests the latest brand amenities to help make their extended stay more homelike. Both the lobby and the Lodge were completely redone with new modern finishes and furniture. The suites were entirely refitted to offer guests the most comfortable stay possible, including new furniture such as dining room chairs, sofa beds and lounge chairs. Both the living and sleeping areas were relit to enhance the new bedroom accent walls, new headboards, and new artwork.

Buffalo Lodging Associates, announced the 98 all-suite hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston/Canton located at 50 Royall Street in the suburb of Canton, Massachusetts, has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces.

The hotel's public spaces were completely reimagined to bring guests the latest brand amenities to help make their extended stay more homelike. Both the lobby and the Lodge were completely redone with new modern finishes and furniture. Additionally, all corridors were outfitted with new carpeting, wall covering and lighting fixtures. The suites were entirely refitted to offer guests the most comfortable stay possible, including new furniture such as dining room chairs, sofa beds and lounge chairs. Both the living and sleeping areas were relit to enhance the new bedroom accent walls, new headboards, and new artwork. Guests can also now workout in the comfort of their room; ask for one of the select suites offering a Peloton bike, complete with a mat, set of dumbbells and access to a database of fitness videos produced by the nationally known spin bike brand.

The hotel initially opened in 2011, the first hotel to open in the Town of Canton, where Buffalo Lodging's corporate headquarters are located. This marks the first major renovation for the facility.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston/Canton offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites all of which include fully equipped kitchens with microwaves and full-size refrigerators. In addition to the renovated areas, guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay. Guests can take advantage of daily complimentary full hot breakfast, manager's reception on Wednesdays from 5pm-8pm, and a 24-hour on-site pantry called the Suite Shop. The hotel also offers a fully equipped fitness center now featuring a Peloton, indoor pool with hot tub, nearby recreational activities, and a moderately size meeting room.

The hotel is conveniently situated near Boston and just 19 miles from Logan International Airport (BOS). The property is within minutes from the Gillette Stadium, the Comcast Center, Legacy Place shopping, historical sites, entertainment, sports venues, steps away from Trillium Brewery as well as a vast variety of restaurants. Major nearby corporate offices include Dunkin Brands, Point32Health, Boston Mutual Life Insurance, Goodbaby International and Computer Share. Additionally, the property is pet-friendly.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston/Canton is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

For more information about Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston/Canton, please visit http://www.homewoodsuitescanton.com or call the hotel at (781) 828-4700.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/homewood_suites_by_hilton_boston_canton_completes_custom_renovation/prweb18497101.htm