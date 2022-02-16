Datamura Solutions Hosting Design for Reliability: Commissioning Assets Learning Session

Industry practitioners to share experiential knowledge and methodology detailing an innovative approach to solving common site engineering, facilities, and asset management data limitations.

Today Datamura Solutions announced the continuation of their Digitalization of Asset Management Online Learning Series on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10am EST. The topic is Design for Reliability: Commissioning Assets. Registration is free and available on GoToWebinar.

This session will outline the importance of commissioning assets for complete asset lifecycle management via a Data Integration to Intelligence Framework. Attendees will learn how leading organizations are creating a competitive advantage by setting up their facilities to run more efficiently, gain insightful asset and facility intelligence, and better prepare their future workforce in the digital age.

The audience will hear how adhering to a Risk Based Asset Performance Management Framework ensures that operations teams can be certain that their limited maintenance resources are being utilized to their maximum effectiveness. As the process is outlined, attendees can learn that by adopting this approach, their organizations can be assured that reliability is at the forefront from the very beginning.

"We are proud to continue our learning series on how digital transformation can occur within a modern facility" said VJ Venkatraman, President and COO of Datamura Solutions. VJ continued, "We utilize our lessons from past enterprise asset management projects to keep organizations from repeating the same mistakes, while looking forward to see what is possible with advances in technology and an empowered workforce."

During this live session, Rob MacArthur, Datamura CEO and Managing Partner, will join Matt Beu, Datamura Program Manager and Managing Project Engineer, to explain how a Data Governance Framework, in conjunction with industry best practices, can help transform a reliability program. The overall objective is to demonstrate why having a well-defined asset commissioning process in place will create an environment where the facility can operate at maximum efficiency.

Presentation Team Speaking Points-

Reliability Specifications for New Assets



Precision Installation

Condition Monitoring

Appropriate Maintenance Practices

Criticality Ranking



Business Criticality Scoring

Predictive Maintenance Program Compliance

Information Hub



OEM Information

Commissioning Packages

Continuous Data Readout

About Datamura Solutions

Datamura Solutions provides site engineering facility directors the ability to view critical asset, maintenance, and reliability data and information for improved capital project planning and forecasting. Through system integration and process analysis, Datamura's customers gain a complete understanding of the asset management function for improved financial performance.

