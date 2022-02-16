Legion Appoints Amer Moorhead as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Moorhead will lead Legion's global legal, intellectual property, and corporate functions

Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management (WFM), today announced it has appointed Amer Moorhead as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Moorhead will be responsible for leading Legion's global legal, intellectual property, and corporate functions.

Moorhead brings more than 22 years of experience to his new role at Legion. Previously, he was a Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Tradeshift, and Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Couchbase. In these roles, he provided counsel on matters related to corporate, board, and financing activities as well as selling and contracting processes. Earlier in his career, Moorhead spent 13 years at Ariba as the global lead of Legal, overseeing commercial contracting, product counsel, the B2B network, and mergers and acquisitions. He received his juris doctorate from the University of San Francisco and his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amer to our leadership team at a time of such accelerated growth," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion. "We are confident that having his breadth of legal experience will be a tremendous asset to the company, further strengthening our legal and corporate functions as we continue to expand our business."

"I'm excited to join an organization building out the next generation of AI-powered workforce management solutions that optimize labor efficiency while empowering employees," said Moorhead. "I look forward to working with an outstanding leadership team to accomplish the company's growth goals while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers and partners."

Legion continues to see tremendous demand for its platform and has increased headcount by 127 percent in the last year. As the company continues on an upward growth trajectory, Moorhead will play a vital role in Legion's globalization, and partnership and product counsel.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies' mission is to transform hourly jobs into good jobs. The company's industry-leading, AI-powered workforce management (WFM) platform optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously – at scale. The Legion WFM platform has been proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. The company is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. For more information, visit https://legion.co.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/legion_appoints_amer_moorhead_as_senior_vice_president_and_general_counsel/prweb18501044.htm