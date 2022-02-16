VAST Recognized on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List

VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named VAST to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named VAST to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
"I would like to thank CRN for this recognition and including VAST on their Managed Service Provider 500 List for 2022. Additionally, I would like to thank all of the VAST Customers who put their confidence in us to help support their mission critical IT resources, applications, and data," states Bob Swanson, President at VAST. "With the paradigm shifting towards a hybrid cloud model, VAST partners with our customers to execute on sound strategy for management and operations of these more diverse environments."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.
About VAST
VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vast_recognized_on_crns_2022_managed_service_provider_msp_500_list/prweb18502992.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.