VAST Recognized on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List

VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named VAST to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

"I would like to thank CRN for this recognition and including VAST on their Managed Service Provider 500 List for 2022. Additionally, I would like to thank all of the VAST Customers who put their confidence in us to help support their mission critical IT resources, applications, and data," states Bob Swanson, President at VAST. "With the paradigm shifting towards a hybrid cloud model, VAST partners with our customers to execute on sound strategy for management and operations of these more diverse environments."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.

About VAST

VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vast_recognized_on_crns_2022_managed_service_provider_msp_500_list/prweb18502992.htm