Angel Ivey, DEI Leader at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, Has Been Announced as a Finalist for Social Impact Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is excited to announce that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader, Angel Ivey has been chosen as a finalist for the Ally Award at the Social Impact Awards in Washington, DC. The Ally Award recognizes communicators who have used their platform to aid in improving the lives of marginalized persons and shown consistent commitment to diversity and inclusion causes.

The Social Impact Awards honor those who use their platforms to better their community and the global community at large. The nominees are professionals and lifetime pioneers that help to usher in a diverse, equitable future and redefine organizations' role in the fight for global change. The Social Impact Awards Ceremony will take place on April 20th in Washington, DC.

Tom Hosack, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty CEO and President is thrilled about Ivey's nomination. "She is so passionate about this cause, she brings it to the forefront for everyone in our company. We are committed to supporting her ideas and helping bring change to our company and the community. She is truly a visionary."

Angel Ivey, DEI leader and Ally Award finalist is honored to have been nominated for such a prestigious award. "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty has grown tremendously in this area of our company. The last two years, my motto has been "get comfortable being uncomfortable and be deliberate and intentional," Ivey emphasized. "We're deliberately having those uncomfortable conversations and intentionally learning about people who look and live differently than ourselves so that we can become better people and professionals for our families, friends, clients and the world."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving the Western Pennsylvania area. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.

